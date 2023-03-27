The Government of Río Negro will deduct from March salaries, the unjustified absences of teachers who did not show up to work on the 22nd and 23rd of this month and did not manifest the performance of functions on the platform enabled for this purpose. However, those educators who have not been able to access or have not completed the data upload may contact each management unit to submit the request as an affidavit.

On the other hand, in response to the country’s macroeconomic context, the Government will liquidate the salaries of all teaching staff corresponding to March with a 5% increase on account of a future agreement.

Meanwhile, those teachers who worked on March 22 and 23, completing the data upload on the platform enabled for this purpose or presented the affidavit in the management units, will be settled with the salaries of the month of March on March 10. % corresponding to the advance of assets for the month of November 2022 in a conciliatory manner.

During the course of this Monday morning, the Ministry of Labor of Río Negro notified the UNTER at its headquarters in General Roca, about the initiation of a summary for not having respected the 48-hour notice before carrying out any security measure. force.

In addition to compliance with current regulations, this advance notice serves to protect the interest of the families of the students, allowing them to organize and plan their operation with a reasonable amount of time.

The rest of the workers of the Provincial Executive Branch, after the approval of the government proposal by ATE and UPCN, will receive a 7% increase agreed upon within the Public Service Board with their March salaries. To this amount is added a retroactive 1% corresponding to the month of February, payable with March salaries.

Likewise, the payment of an additional 10% non-remunerative non-refundable will be settled for a single time, equivalent to the 10% timely granted as an advance on November’s salaries.



