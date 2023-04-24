Team of excellence for surgeries on newborn babies in Neuquén

The Castro Rendón Hospital in Neuquén incorporated in the Neonatology sector, top-level equipment with which it can reduce the stress caused to hospitalized newborns, undergoing complex surgeries.

The Neuquén hospital has a “3B3 maternity” category, which means that it is the most complex neonatal hospital possible. In addition, due to its therapeutic hypothermia service, which is the treatment for patients with cerebral hypoxia, it is the only center in Neuquén and Río Negro in the public and private health sectors.

This month, through the provincial and national Health ministries, Castro Rendón incorporated a hybrid incubator and an amplitude electroencephalogram.

The names are quite common for those outside the world of medicine, but the function they fulfill and the advantages that cutting-edge technology brings is something that requires a little more explanation for “ordinary mortals”.

Regarding the incubator, Darío Rodríguez Uriz, head of Neonatology, explained that it is “a piece of equipment capable of being transformed into a cradle or maintained as an incubator. This gives us the possibility of performing complex procedures on patients without having to move them, especially during surgeries”.

There is a fundamental reason for this. The professional assured that premature babies suffer a lot of stress when they are moved from one place to another to perform a medical procedure. Before having the new equipment, pediatricians would take the patient out of the incubator he was in, place him in a radiant crib to perform the surgery there, and then return him to the incubator.

Now the entire procedure is performed in the same unit, reducing stress levels and thus favoring the recovery of the baby.

“The new equipment also has the advantage that the mattress is thermal. When the incubator is opened we can heat the mattress and prevent the patient from losing temperature. It also has a built-in scale, a decibel sensor, a light sensor. This constantly tells us if there are sound or light levels in the environment that could be detrimental to the baby’s neurodevelopment. For this reason it is a very advanced technology and we are very happy to have it”, added the neonatologist surgeon.

Regarding the amplitude electroencephalogram, Rodríguez Uriz commented that “it is a piece of equipment that monitors brain function in extremely critical patients, especially those who have suffered episodes of cerebral hypoxia.” This pathology occurs when not enough oxygen reaches the brain, despite the fact that blood is still flowing and can arise, among other causes, from inhalation of carbon monoxide, suffocation or suffocation.

The amplitude electroencephalogram allows constant monitoring of brain function and analyzes and reports on changes and trends in the electrical activity of the brain.

there is equipment

The Neonatology service of the Castro Rendón hospital has a staff made up of 17 doctors and neonatologists and 55 nurses. The residence service currently has two residents, one in their first year and the other in their third year.

“It is prepared to attend to all the neonatal complexity with the appropriate technology, including treatment for surgical congenital heart disease and other congenital malformations, extreme prematurity and hypoxic encephalopathies,” added the neonatologist.

From the province’s Ministry of Health, they reported through a statement that in Neuquén there is a sustained policy of regionalization of perinatal care, with the aim of providing the “highest quality of care possible to all mother-child pairs.

“The strengthening of the network, the neonatal transfer according to the need for complexity and continuous education have allowed us to have indicators of quality of care today and to improve day by day the accessibility and coverage of our population. Neuquén today has one of the lowest mortality rates in the country,” they said.



