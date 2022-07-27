TEAM WANG design draws inspiration from the brand spirit and summer vitality of “KNOW YOURSELF, MAKE YOUR OWN HISTORY”, the new SPARKLES “MUDANCE” summer series uses pink, flowers and prints to build a party exclusively for midsummer. In this season, the national flower “Peony” is used as the main element to extend the design, and the Chinese cultural elements that the brand has always emphasized and proud of are used and expressed more abundantly, showing everyone the extraordinary creativity from China. On this basis, the brand’s iconic black and minimalist tone ushered in a breakthrough change this season, breaking the inherent black and white model, and the design runs through vibrant pink, based on the national flower “peony”, summer green and tiger The exclusive print inspired by the pattern element injects fresh vitality into the new series. The 12 newly created items include classic items from previous seasons: T-shirts, patchwork jacket sets and Hawaiian shirts, etc., mostly in OVERSIZE’s loose tailoring, with specially designed prints, very beach-inspired. On this basis, a new series of women’s clothing has been added, and specially designed short vests and bikini suits with digital technology full printing. In addition, lifestyle items such as beach towels, water polo, floating row and beach chairs are also launched.

Continuing the previous “MUDANCE” summer party held in Bangkok, TEAM WANG design brings this pink sand beach to Chengdu. The “MUDANCE” limited-time concept space specially designed by TEAM WANG design for this series will also be held on August 4th at the venue. Chengdu IFS·Sculpture Garden was officially unveiled, and those who are interested may wish to pay attention to our follow-up reports.