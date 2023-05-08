Techint firm auction for fleet renewal

The industrial auction company Adrián Mercado SA will carry out the auction of the firm Techint in a online. In this opportunity it will be possible to acquire: crawler cranes; excavators; coupled; pick-ups Ford, Toyota, Volkswagen; containers; lighting towers; truck tires; agricultural machinery and trucks; among hundreds of other lots.

Adrián Mercado, owner and auctioneer of the homonymous firm, highlighted: “A new auction of the prestigious Techint firm is coming up and they are always an excellent opportunity for national companies and SMEs to acquire machinery, vehicles and tools in very good maintenance conditions, since convenient prices”.

To know the details of all the lots and to be able to register, you must enter the following link: https://www.adrianmercado.com.ar/subastas/

