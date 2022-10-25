Listen to the audio version of the article

From one Venetian excellence to another: Giovanni Zoppas has led the Tecnica group since May 2021, after a long experience in eyewear, as CEO of Marcolin – one of the global leaders in the sector – and then of Thelios, born from the joint venture of company from Belluno with LVMH, the largest luxury group in the world. A little more than a year ago the return to the group founded in 1960 by Giancarlo Zanatta, where Zoppas, between 2003 and 2006, was responsible for the relaunch of Nordica, the boot and ski brand acquired by the group to enrich the portfolio, which today it includes, in addition to the brand that gives the company its name (ski boots and footwear), Moon Boot, Lowa (trekking and outdoor shoes), Blizzard (skis) and Rollerblade (inline skates).

Over the years the group has grown organically and thanks to acquisitions. How did 2021, a year still heavily influenced by the pandemic, go?

It has been an exceptional year, with double-digit growth compared to the pre-Covid data of 2019. The turnover was close to 500 million, a figure that we will greatly exceed this year. I arrived at a difficult time as a general context, it is true, but the company was already reaping the rewards of the path started years earlier, to enhance all the brands in the portfolio while remaining rooted in the territory and maintaining a very strong relationship with the wholesale channel. , real partners, as well as valuable through with end customers.

Tecnica Group is the largest Italian outdoor sports equipment group and is among the leaders in Europe. And the great American market?

We remain strongly linked to the world of skiing, also because Tecnica and Nordica are among the most popular boot brands in the world. But with Rollerblade, the inline skates brand acquired in 2003, the group had already become a bit American: the brand was founded in 1980 in Minneapolis, actually creating a new type of skates, with the idea of ​​allowing players to hockey to train outside the ice rinks. The invention was brilliant and as we know the skates conquered a much wider audience than professional athletes. In recent years, Rollerblade has had a real exploit, which began in 2020 the toughest year of Covid, with a 50% growth in sales. Then the performance of the brands in the portfolio rebalanced, but the United States was the driving force behind the revenues, with double-digit growth. A reason (more) of great pride for the group, given that the Americans actually invented outerwear.