Technogym accelerates in the Asia Pacific area with the inauguration of two new offices in Singapore and Sydney, Australia. The company has been present in all markets of the Asia Pacific area for over 20 years, since the time of the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

Designed to become a point of reference for the brand for operators in the sector, consumers and architects, Technogym Singapore of over 500 m2 and Technogym Sydney of 800 m2 are real hubs of the brand, able to offer operators in the sector and consumers only products, but also training and consultancy for personal trainers and interior designers.

The new locations include the local Technogym offices, the showroom dedicated to sector operators and end consumers and the Wellness Institute, the Technogym training school dedicated to personal trainers and sector operators.