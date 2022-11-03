Listen to the audio version of the article

Many argue that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP or GNP, gross national product, in English) is not the best way to give a picture of the “economic value” of a country. Some have gone so far as to hypothesize the measurement – however almost impossible – of the “happiness” of a country. In Italy, for example, Istat has proposed the Bes, a fair and sustainable Welfare measurement system. Interbrand has always chosen to remain on the ground measurable in dollars (or euros), but not calculated solely on the basis of turnover (which in a certain sense we could define the GDP / GNP of a company or a listed company) and profitability indices . Thus was born an annual ranking – the Interbrand Best Global Brands 2022 – which remains a point of reference for understanding, on a global level, which are the most valuable brands and which is presented at Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon .

The big names in technology always in the first three places

The Apple brand remains steadfast in first place for the tenth consecutive year, while Microsoft climbs to the second step of the podium, bypassing Amazon, which passes to the third. Microsoft, Tesla and Chanel recorded the highest percentage growth in brand value compared to the previous year (+ 32%), while Tesla, despite a steady increase, was unable to replicate the 184% increase in 2021. The new entries of 2022 are Airbnb, Red Bull and the Chinese tech brand Xiaomi, while Uber, Zoom and the agricultural machinery manufacturer John Deere come out of the top 100. Note the authentic resilience of the 100 brands with the highest economic value, which exceeds for the first time the 3 trillion dollars, with an increase of 16% compared to 2021.

Italian brands in the top 100

In the ranking, Italy is represented by Gucci (which is actually part of the French Kering group), Ferrari and Prada: with double-digit growth, respectively + 23%, + 31% and 21%, the three brands of the “beautiful and well done ”Italians are also among the 15 fastest growing brands. On Moda24 tomorrow, Friday 4 November, an interview with Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group Marketing Director & Head of Corporate Social Responsibility and Lidi Grimaldi, managing director of Interbrand.

Apple on the top step

Technology brands rank in the top 5 of the Best Global Brands 2022 study. With an 18% increase in brand value, Apple ($ 482 billion) remains at the top, followed by Microsoft ($ 278 billion) which overtakes Amazon (274 billion dollars), third. Google (251.8 billion dollars) is reconfirmed in fourth position. In the top 10 we find Samsung ($ 87.689 billion) in fifth position, followed in order by Toyota ($ 59.757 billion), Coca-Cola ($ 57.535 billion), Mercedes-Benz ($ 56.103 billion), Disney ( 50.325 billion dollars) and, for the first time in tenth position, Nike (50.289 billion dollars). These 10 brands alone represent 53% of the total value of the 100 Best Global Brands.

The strength of Italian brands

The Italian brands Gucci, Ferrari and Prada continue to represent Italy. “Their clarity of vision and the ability to build an ecosystem of products, services and experiences that involves their target audiences has led them to be among the 15 fastest growing brands in 2022”, explains Lidi Grimaldi, managing director of the Italian office. by Interbrand. With an increase of 23% compared to last year, Gucci is in 30th position (climbing 3 steps) with a brand value of 20.417 billion dollars. Ferrari (# 75) achieves an extraordinary + 31% reaching a brand value of 9.365 billion dollars.