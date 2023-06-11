Ted Kaczynski, the “Unabomber” who terrorized the United States with his package bombs, has died

Ted Kaczynskinicknamed “Unabomber“for his attacks with Package bombs that terrorized the United States between 1978 and 1995was found lifeless in his cell at the age of 81 years.

This was reported this Saturday, June 10, by the US media, citing the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Since 1978 and for 18 years, this graduated from the prestigious Harvard University I had sent sixteen bombs hidden in postal packages to various people and companiesleaving a total of three dead and 23 injured.

After a lengthy police manhunt, he was arrested in 1996 and sentenced to life sentence in 1998.

According to information released by the The New York Timesbased on prison authorities, the inmate was found unconscious in his cell early Saturday morning and is still unknown cause of death.

Who was the Unabomber how he terrified the entire United States with his hidden bombs

Detained for a long time in the high-security prison of Florence, in the state of Colorado -known for having housed famous prisoners such as the Mexican drug lord “El Chapo” Guzmán-, he was transferred in 2021 to a prison health center in North Carolina.

Brilliant mathematician turned hermit, Theodore Kaczynski had embarked on a crusade against progress and technologymaking his bombs in a cabin in the Montana mountains (northwest) with no running water or electricity.

Your firsts targets were academics and airline staffearning the killer the nickname “Unabomber” (for “University and Airline Bomber”).

In September 1995, Promising that he would stop sending bombs, he got The New York Times y The Washington Post publish a lengthy manifesto expressing their hatred of technology and the modern world.

But reading it, a resident of the east coast of the United States, David Kaczynski, saw in it a similarity to the ancient writings of his brother Theodore, isolated from his family for years.. it was so alerted the FBI and, in April 1996, his arrest was announced.

And diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia did not prevent him from being tried and later sentenced to life in prison in 1998, after pleading guilty to the acts.

ED