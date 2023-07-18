Teddy archives best year ever, 2022 revenues up 24.3% to 671 million

Listen to the audio version of the article

In 2022, the Teddy group had a turnover of almost 700 million and, if it maintained the current growth rate (+24.3% on 2021), it could become a “billion euro company” by 2024. Profitability also went very well last year: with an adjusted ebitda of almost 80 million (32.4% compared to 2021), Teddy achieved the best result of the last four years.

Four brands in portfolio

The Teddy group, born in Rimini in 1981, is today present in Italy and abroad with four brands – Terranova, Renaissance, Calliope and QB24 – and is strongly rooted in our country, even if engaged in an internationalization process. In the last year, the increase in turnover on the national market was 26.7% on 2021, reaching 409.7 million and the incidence of Italian turnover on the total is equal to 61%. However, the growth in net foreign revenues was also important (+20.6% to 261.6 million). If we also take into consideration the sales made in both affiliated and multi-brand customers’ points of sale, the value at retail prices in the world exceeded 1.1 billion (below, the group’s growth trend).

Sustainability and social commitment

2022 was full of satisfactions not only in terms of business but also in terms of human and intellectual capital, reads a note released by the group. Teddy received an award from Deloitte becoming part of the “Best Managed Companies”. The company has also become part of the “Sustainable Apparel Coalition” to start a project to measure the environmental performance of the core supply chain through the Higg Index “in order to accompany it to a progressive improvement”. The first sustainability report (for internal use) was also prepared and a corporate citizenship program was launched.

Engagement in charity activities

In 2022, through two company food collections, donations were made to 10 voluntary organizations. Other initiatives were added to these for a total of 4 specific voluntary and charitable activities which saw the direct involvement of people in Teddy. Finally, the procedure was launched with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which ended in beginning of January 2023, with the approval of the greenhouse gas emission reduction targets.

Investments and retail growth

Investments in 2022 remained at the same levels as the previous year, around 20 million, mainly focused on the development of the brand distribution network. The group’s net financial position at the end of 2022 was positive by 18.5 million, a significant improvement compared to the figure for the previous year (at 31.12.2021 it had been negative by 4.6 million.

