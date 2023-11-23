Teenage Engineering Launches Stylish Aluminum Toy Car ‘Grip Car’

Teenage Engineering Unveils Stylish New Toy Car “Grip Car”

Stockholm, Sweden – Teenage Engineering, the renowned electronics brand, has recently introduced a new addition to its product lineup. Following the successful release of the TP-7 field recorder in May, the brand has officially launched the “Grip Car,” a sleek and stylish toy car designed for both fun and decoration.

The “Grip Car” features a body made of aluminum metal, equipped with 2 rotating arms and 4 rubber tires, allowing for a 360-degree rotation function. It is available in three color schemes: red, black, and aluminum, and boasts a minimalist design that is both eye-catching and easy to operate. According to the brand, users simply need to grab the toy car and move it in any direction.

What sets the “Grip Car” apart is its collaboration with Anders Hermansen, a long-term designer of Bang & Olufsen. Hermansen’s portfolio includes an array of innovative designs, such as the Beoplay Earset, Beoplay V1 TV, BeoLab 15, and BeoLab 16, among others. This partnership ensures that the “Grip Car” not only stands out in terms of design but also boasts a high level of functionality.

The “Grip Car” is now available for purchase on Teenage Engineering’s official website, giving interested readers the opportunity to add this unique piece to their collection. Whether it’s for play or display, the “Grip Car” offers a combination of style and functionality that is sure to appeal to enthusiasts of all ages.

