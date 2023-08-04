Home » Teenage girl arrested after receiving 22 packages of anabolic steroids in the mail
Teenage girl arrested after receiving 22 packages of anabolic steroids in the mail

The young woman received the order at her address in Águas Claras. She faces a sentence of 10 to 15 years in prison.

The Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF) arrested a young woman, 23 years old, suspected of illegally selling anabolic steroids. The woman was arrested this Thursday (03), when she received 22 packages with several vials of the substance by post.

The operation, called Hulck, began when the team from the 1st Police Station (Lago Sul) received information about suspicious packages by the Post Office. The suspicions were confirmed with the support of the PCDF dogs. In the investigated packages there were substances identified as anabolic steroids, which would be delivered in Águas Claras.

The young woman who received the order was charged with manufacturing, selling, displaying for sale, having in storage for sale or, in any way, delivering something or substance harmful to health for consumption. She faces 10 to 15 years in prison.

