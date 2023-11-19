Home » Teenage Lion Kings Vie for Glory at 7th Guangzhou Youth Lion Dance Competition Finals
Teenage Lion Kings Vie for Glory at 7th Guangzhou Youth Lion Dance Competition Finals

The 7th Guangzhou Youth Lion Dance Competition finals opened to great fanfare on November 17th at the Guangzhou Cultural Center. The event featured the top “Youth Masters of Intangible Cultural Heritage Awakening Lion Dance,” the crowning of the “Lion King,” and captivating performances by previous six champions. With 26 participating teams from all over the region, the event attracted numerous visitors eager to witness the spectacle.

In a recent event, the “Youth Masters of Intangible Cultural Heritage Awakening Lion Dance” talent competition of the 7th Guangzhou Youth Lion Dance Competition took place. Ten young awakening lion dancers showcased their exceptional skills, with 7-year-old Guo Zhijie stealing the spotlight. Despite his tender age, Guo Zhijie has been mastering the art of awakening lion dance for three years.

The Lion King’s crown, the highly anticipated and mysterious “guest” of the competition, made a dazzling appearance at the opening ceremony. The crown, crafted from metal and inspired by traditional purple gold crowns, captured the audience’s attention with its exquisite design. The new Lion King crowned in this edition will wear the crown adorned with the “2023 Lion King” insignia.

The group and solo lion finals showcased the grandeur of the Lion King competition, allowing residents and tourists alike to fully appreciate the distinctive artistic charm of Guangdong’s awakening lion dance.

This edition of the competition also featured youth lion dance teams from HKSAR, Macao SAR, and Foshan City, performing alongside the Guangzhou Youth Lion Dance Team to promote the inheritance and development of awakening lion dance culture in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The Guangzhou Youth Lion Dance Competition, initiated in 2017, has grown into an annual city-level event over the course of seven editions. Emphasizing tradition and innovation, the competition prioritizes nurturing the next generation of awakening lion dance inheritors, contributing to the preservation and promotion of the intangible cultural heritage of Guangdong’s awakening lion dance.

