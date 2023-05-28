“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants” released a new poster team attack|Teenage Mutants: Mutants_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Smash Bros.

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on May 29th, according to foreign media reports, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” new animation movie “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants” released a new poster, the painting style changed, and the Turtles team attacked.

Jackie Chan voices Turtle Teacher Sprint, John Cena, Paul Rudd, Maya Rudolph, Ayu Advili, Seth Rogen, Giancarlo Esposito, Hanni Bar Brees, Post Malone, Rose Byrne, Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr, Nicholas Cantu, Brady Noon, Ice Cube, Natasia Demetrius also participated, Directed by Jeff Lowe (“Smart Counterattack”), it will be released in North America on August 4 this year.

It tells the story of the four brothers of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles who, after being away from the human world for many years, decided to take the initiative, hoping to win the hearts of the people of New York with their heroic deeds, and gain their acceptance and become normal teenagers. New friend April also arrives to help them take down a mysterious crime syndicate, but when they send in an army of mutants, they soon discover that they are beyond their grasp.

ninja turtles area fictionalSuper heroTeam, presented by four genetic mutationsanthropomorphic formofteenagerturtleFormed by the members whose names are derived fromRenaissanceperiodItalythe name of the artist who followed an anthropomorphicmousegentlemenstudyninjutsu.Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles live inNew York CityManhattanIn underground sewers, they hide their whereabouts in society while fighting with punks, bullies, mutant creatures, and others.alien invadersfighting.

ninja turtles byKevin EastmanandPeter LairdCreated, originally originated fromphantom studioThe comic book of the same name published, and then their image expanded toanimated drama、animated film、Electronic gamestoys and other peripheral products.At the height of the franchise’s popularity in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles achieved commercial success and critical acclaim around the world.On October 19, 2009, all rights to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were sold toViacomunder the flagNickelodeon。

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles first appeared in 1984New HampshireTabutsu CityDepend onphantom studiopublished comic book, the concept was derived fromKevin Eastmanandpeter laird theySketched while brainstorming while watching crappy TV on a casual evening.These young artists take advantage ofTax rebatesand Uncle Eastman’s loanIssue at your own expensepublished a single-issue comic book aimed atparodymarvel comicsofnight devilandnew mutant,as well asDave Simofant bearandFrank MinerofRonin。Since 1984, the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” series of comic books has gone through many publishing houses.

When Authorized Dealer Mike FeldmanWhen Eastman and Laird were approached for a wider sales opportunity, the Turtles got their chance to start going mainstream.1986, Dark Horse MiniaturesA set of lead cast models about 15 mm high was made.In January 1987, Eastman and Laird visited a California company calledColorful Star ToysA small toy factory, hoping to enter the action figuremarket.The development program is being carried out by a creative project team of companies and individuals, including advertising agency Saks-FinleyJerry Sachsled byFred Wolfheaded bymurakami wolf swenson co.animators.Aronian brought in several designers and setters and writersJohn SchulteJoin the team, they develop a simple backstory and use it in the packaging and marketing of the product.

