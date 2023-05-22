Teenage Science Fiction Horror Adventure Game “The End of Boyhood”, now officially announced-DoNews Games

Indie game brand “WSS playground” (https://whysoserious.jp/) (Operation: Why so serious, Inc.), and game publisher “PLAYISM” (https://playism.com/) announced a new adventure Game works – “The End of Boys”.

game introduction

Recognized by AI as the boy with the lowest value among all human beings, he bets his own existence,

Follow a suspicious teen who doesn’t even know if he’s friend or foe as he embarks on a galactic railroad journey.

“The End of Boy” is a sci-fi horror adventure game for teenagers. Presented by WSS Playground, the production and editing company responsible for the masterpiece “The Anchor Girl Heavily Dependent” with cumulative sales of more than 900,000 copies, and buriki clock, which announced the reset of “Crowley’s Requiem” on the same day for everyone.

Game summary

“When does a person’s youth end? Witness the struggle and escape between human beings and non-human beings, and find out the answer to this question at the end of the story.”

“The End of Boy” is a sci-fi horror adventure game for teenagers. In this work, the world is ruled by the mechanical overlord “R. Carrelulian”. Everyone will be marked with a “human score”, and even life planning, first love, and even three meals a day can only be accepted by him.

This work will be updated in serial form, and it is planned to update 1 chapter every 2 months.

The protagonist Joe Benny is the boy with the lowest “human rating” among all human beings. Because of his low score, his daily life, including three meals and schoolwork, is treated differently from others. And the classmates in the “school” also bullied him in every possible way, whether in reality or on the Internet.

However, one day, everything in the school suddenly starts attacking Joe Benny, hoping to “reshape” him into a “more human appearance” and improve his human rating. Just as the frightening situation looms, he is invited by Corbenela, a famous upperclassman known as an eccentric genius, to board (and take over) a driverless galactic train towards the “red south” at the end of the universe. “Cross Star”.

Along the way, they’ll encounter the great rulers of yesteryear, unleash lawless and destructive “pranks,” and encounter the world‘s history, distortions, mysteries, and horrors. And finally bid farewell to his “boyhood”.

Did you hear that? The departure time of the galaxy train is approaching. It was the sound of their (no purpose) continuous blowing of the siren.

Tickets are only 1,500 yen! Would you like to go on this journey with them?

characters

Joe Benny “It’s so noisy! I don’t want to listen to your boring bullshit theories, I’m human! I’m human, treat me like a human!” There is a wanted criminal father, the boy with the lowest human score in the world. He was treated like garbage by other people and even the system. He has a distorted personality and bad words, but he is very considerate of his family, and he is desperately trying to earn medical expenses for his sister who is in the hospital. In an era when human beings no longer programmed manually for a long time, he still mastered the ancient craftsman technology that can write codes by hand, and used these technologies to do some “grey jobs” on the dark web every day. Corbeneira: “Come on, let me see more of the possibilities of ‘humanity’! The kind of thing that the programmed guy can’t do, the first time, and the rarity that ruins everything!” With the highest human score in the whole grade, he is an all-rounder with excellent abilities. Even though he was often deducted points for sudden and strange behavior, he still managed to maintain the first grade in the grade. He is a rather extreme young man. He respects “human beings” very much, but is very arrogant towards the inhuman, mechanical existence “R”. However, he is often seen chatting and playing with “R” unnecessarily.

Steam store page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2403290

PV: (uploading)

■Developer: WSS playground, buriki clock

■Publisher: WSS playground

■Game type: Teenage science fiction horror adventure game

■Sales platform: PC(win)

■Release date: August 2023 is planned

■Price: Planned to be 1,500 yen

© WSS playground All Rights reserved.