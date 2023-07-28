Teens behind the wheel. Here’s which models can lead and the chaos of the rules

MILAN – Turning 18 and at the same time the possibility of getting a driving licence. No longer coveted as by the young people of the roaring years of the economic boom, the car still offers wide prairies of freedom. However, this with a series of limitations that could become even more stringent on the basis of the draft law of the next Highway Code.

Already with the current regulations, the good intentions are to give cars with low power and limited performance into the hands of newly licensed cars. It is in fact impossible for them to drive homologated cars with more than 55 kW (75 HP) per ton, and in any case with a maximum power of 70 kW (95 HP) in the first year of the licence. Period that the next Code could raise to three years.

Novice drivers cannot then take alcohol, with a zero tolerance of the relative rate, for three years. For the same period, they cannot even exceed 90 km/h on extra-urban roads, which is an acceptable limit, and 100 km/h on the motorway. Those who have taken the latter decision, however, do not realize the danger involved traveling on the motorway in the first lane in heavy traffic with different braking distances for cars and trucks.

The limits to the power of the cars sometimes oblige families to have a specific vehicle, if the novice driver wants to move alone. Otherwise it can be exercised in the family car provided that there is an adult with a 10-year driving license alongside, but who cannot be over 65 in any case.

Among the cars with a traditional setting, the list is not as extensive as one might think but still includes a full-bodied range that goes from the Citroên C3 to the less powerful Volkswagen Polo. In between there are, just to name a few, Dacia Sandero, Fiat 500 and Panda, Ford Fiesta, Hyundai i20, Kia Picanto, Lancia Ypsilon, Peugeot 208, Renault Clio, Seat Ibiza, Skoda Fabia and even Volkswagen Polo.

All in compliance with the spirit of the restrictions. Much less respectful of this spirit is the possibility with electric and plug-in hybrids to have even very powerful vehicles, given approvals that report up to a fifth of the effective power for this type of vehicle. Having the money available, a novice driver can thus drive Audi Q4 e-tron with effective 300 HP, BMW i7 xDrive60 (544 HP) and iX M60 (540 HP), Mercedes EQS 580 4Matic (523 HP) and even the Porsche Taycan Turbo S from 761 HP!

As can be seen, there is probably some tweaking to be done in the regulations in force. In any case, for registered cars, the verification of the possibility of using them can be done quickly on the website of the Portale dell’Automobilista (www.ilportaledellautomobilista.it).

