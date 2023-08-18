Home » Tegmentum – Evolvement – Album Review
Tegmentum – Evolvement – Album Review

by admin
Tegmentum – Evolvement – Album Review

Roof – Development
Origin: United States
Release: 18.08.2023
Label: M-Theory Audio
Duration: 44:30
Genre: Progressive Metal

The Cosmic Progressive Metal Project The roof was formed out of a desire to push the boundaries of progressive metal and merge it with more extreme elements of technical death metal. The four piece band is with M-Theory Audio under contract who appreciate their unique sound.
Founder of the record label Marco Barbieri is positively surprised by the line up of The roof – with Chelsea Murphy, Dawn Of Ouroboros, Cailleach Calling and Kenji Tsunami, Ontogeny, Narcotic Wastelandthe band comes up with great musical talents of the scene.

Your concept album Evolvement is an allegory for self-discovery and explores the emotional spectrum of euphoric highs and deep abysses. “It represents the struggle against seemingly unknown cosmic forces to create an emotional balance where light and darkness can coexist”describes Michael Ball. Pre-ordered albums come as a jewel case CD and a limited edition of 300 vinyl CDs.

Progressive Metal with spherical proportions

With Innocuous we will be sent on a musical journey right from the start. Gentle violin sounds and light guitar sounds create a harmonious sound that prepares us for the next song. Moments Ago starts with a bombastic intro until us front woman Chelsea Murphy does credit with their screams. Progressive Metal is skilfully combined with complex Technical Death Metal elements right from the start.

It continues with the debut track Accoladesin which Yvette Young adds another level to the cosmic timbre with her violin. The song invites the listener to delve further into the depths of Evolvement to penetrate In addition to hard, melodic passages, a surprisingly harmonious part with clean vocals follows, which fits in well. You can check out the music video HERE pull into.

The battle between good and evil

With their longest and last number Gospel of Sound closes The roof with a hard, technically demanding number that gets under your skin every minute. The complex passages associated with Chelsea’s rough and powerful screams add even more brutality to the song, which I personally like a lot. This is followed by another short, slow passage before it continues with merciless melodies and drums played on point. At the end screams and a helpless sob from afar will haunt us until the track slowly comes to an end.

Conclusion
With Evolvement have The roof truly created a beast. In addition to progressive, spherical sounds, the genre boundaries are blown up with aggressive, technical elements that accompany us on our musical journey through space and time. 8,5 / 10

Line Up
Chelsea Murphy – Desperate
Michael Ball – guitar
Kenji Tsunami – Bass
Andrew Baird – drums

Tracklist
01. Innocuous
02. Moments Ago
03. Accolades
04. Amygdala
05. Emergent Properties
06. Genetic Assimilation’
07. I Remain
08. Gospel of Sand

Links
Facebook cover
Instagram Cover
Bandcamp Tegmentum

