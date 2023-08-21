Home » Tekashi 6ix9ine and Yailin The Most Viral Declare Their Love at Santa María Music Fest
Tekashi 6ix9ine and Yailin The Most Viral Declare Their Love at Santa María Music Fest

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Yailin The Most Viral Declare Their Love at Santa María Music Fest

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Yailin The Most Viral Celebrate their Love in Santa María Music Fest

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Yailin The Most Viral recently took the stage at the Santa María Music Fest and openly declared their love for each other. The couple celebrated the success of their performance, which drew the attention of thousands of fans.

Following their concert, Tekashi expressed his love for Cuba and took a jab at his haters. “For the envious, you do concerts to survive your false lives. I do concerts for free, and I’m still higher than those who gave me hate,” he declared.

Yailin, taking advantage of the moment, also professed her love for Tekashi and publicly thanked him during their performance. This marks a significant milestone in their relationship, as they are no longer hiding their affections for each other.

The couple arrived in Cuba aboard a private jet, accompanied by the Cuban singer and composer Lenier Table. Lenier has faced criticism for his visit to the island, but it seems he is enjoying the Santa María Music Fest alongside Tekashi and Yailin.

The Santa María Music Fest, which began on Friday, has been loaded with both artistic presentations and management challenges in hotel services. Despite the chaos, the festival has seen performances from renowned musicians such as Calma Carmona, Tito el Bambino, Nio García, Anonimus, 6ix9ine, Yailín la Más Viral, and Chocolate.

Fans are eagerly anticipating more from Tekashi 6ix9ine and Yailin The Most Viral, as their public love declaration has left many wondering what’s next for the couple.

