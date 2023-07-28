Home » Tekashi 6ix9ine Opens Up About His Childhood in the Church Choir in Candid Interview
Title: Tekashi 6ix9ine Reveals His Surprising Past as a Church Choir Member in Emotional Interview

Subtitle: The American rapper opens up about his childhood and potential return to the church choir, despite concerns about his appearance

Tekashi 6ix9ine, the controversial American rapper, has recently made headlines due to his personal life controversies, including his close association with Yailin La Más Viral and his social media feud with Anuel AA. Amidst the ongoing controversies, journalist Astrid Rivera, a contributor to “Despierta América,” published excerpts from an interview she conducted with Tekashi 6ix9ine last March, where he shared intimate details about his life before fame and hitting rock bottom.

In an emotional interview, Tekashi 6ix9ine spoke about his past involvement in the church choir during his childhood. He revealed that his mother had enrolled him in the choir, which was a part of a cult church. Despite his fame and unimaginable success, Tekashi 6ix9ine expressed his willingness to return to singing religious themes in the house of God. However, he admitted feeling embarrassed due to his heavily tattooed appearance, fearing potential rejection from the congregation.

Recalling his childhood days, the 27-year-old rapper shared memories of participating in the church choir. He mentioned songs like “I will praise my Lord” and “Jerusalem How Beautiful You Are,” showcasing his musical talents as he enthusiastically sang a little of each during the interview. Tekashi 6ix9ine not only sang in the choir but also played various instruments such as the tambourine, maracas, and timbales.

When asked about the possibility of returning to the church choir, Tekashi 6ix9ine expressed his excitement but doubted whether he would be well received due to his heavily tattooed face. He stated, “Yes, but I don’t think they want me there, look at how my face is tattooed, it’s just that I’m ashamed… Here all the Christians are going to make comments to me.” He revealed that his mother, a conservative person who always criticized tattoos, instilled this concern in him.

During the interview, Tekashi 6ix9ine was also asked if he regretted getting his face tattoos. In response, the artist shared that he did not regret his decisions and emphasized that life is meant to be lived on one’s own terms. Despite his worries, the rapper received an outpouring of encouragement from fans and viewers of the interview, who reminded him that God loves him just the way he is.

While Tekashi 6ix9ine’s personal life continues to grab attention, his collaboration with Yailin La Más Viral has also brought him further into the spotlight. The Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA, Yailin’s ex-partner, recently commented on their collaboration, calling the duo “tough.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s journey from a church choir member to his current controversial status depicts a complex and compelling narrative. Despite the challenges he faces due to his appearance, he remains determined to live life on his terms, learning from his mistakes along the way.

