Tekashi 6ix9ine Spends Yailin La Más Viral’s 21st Birthday in Hospital

Title: Yailin La Más Viral Celebrates 21st Birthday While Recovering from Surgery

Subtitle: Tekashi 6ix9ine and Anuel AA Involved in Birthday Celebration

Yailin La Más Viral, the popular singer and social media influencer, celebrated her 21st birthday on July 4th while recovering from an undisclosed surgery. Despite being in the hospital, Yailin managed to have a special day with the company of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, sparking rumors of a possible romance. Both Yailin and Tekashi have denied any romantic involvement, but their close relationship continues to fuel speculation.

To mark her special day, Yailin shared a couple of videos on her social media stories featuring her three-month-old daughter, Cattleya. In one video, Yailin expressed her joy at having her daughter by her side, even though Tekashi was seen holding and caring for the child. Although the rapper’s face was not visible in the videos, an identifiable diamond chain with a ‘T’ pendant confirmed his presence.

Tekashi’s close bond with Yailin’s daughter is not surprising, given their recent collaboration on the song ‘Pa ti.’ The rapper has been seen frequently with Yailin and was by her side as she celebrated her birthday from the hospital.

Meanwhile, Anuel AA, Yailin’s former partner and father of their daughter, Gianella, is also embracing fatherhood on his own. Anuel regularly shares moments with Gianella on his Instagram account, highlighting their loving relationship. However, he has not shared many public moments with Cattleya since his breakup with Yailin, as he currently resides in the Dominican Republic.

In related news, Yailin and Anuel recently experienced a scare while traveling together in a private plane through Mexico. The aircraft encountered difficulties during landing due to poor weather conditions, causing fear for both singers. Fortunately, they arrived safely at their destination.

While Yailin and Anuel navigate their personal lives, Melissa Vallecilla, an alleged ex-partner of Anuel, has faced criticism and hate on social media. Melissa, who claims to have had a child with the rapper named Gianella Gazmey, has disabled comments on her Instagram account due to the negative attention. Although Anuel has not explicitly addressed the situation, it was previously reported that a paternity test had confirmed his relationship with Melissa and their child.

As Yailin and Anuel continue their separate journeys, it remains uncertain when or if the two daughters will meet. Melissa expressed hope that Gianella will have the opportunity to meet Anuel’s eldest son, Pablo, in the future. Additionally, Melissa admitted that choosing Gianella’s name was a process that took her the entire nine months of her pregnancy.

In the midst of these personal developments, Yailin and Anuel eagerly await the birth of their first child together, which they have announced will be named Cataleya. The pregnancy belly of Yailin, who has not disclosed the exact duration of her pregnancy, is already visibly prominent.

Despite the ongoing personal dramas and controversies, Yailin La Más Viral and Anuel AA continue to captivate their dedicated fan bases with their musical talent and personal lives. As their stories unfold, the public eagerly anticipates the next chapter in their respective journeys.