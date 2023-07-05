Tekashi 6ix9ine Turns to Fans for Ideas to Surprise Yailin ‘La Más Viral’ on Her Birthday

Tekashi 6ix9ine Asks Fans for Ideas to Surprise Yailin ‘La Más Viral’ on Her Birthday

Tekashi 6ix9ine, the controversial rapper, has taken to his followers for suggestions on how to surprise Yailin ‘La Más Viral’ during her upcoming birthday celebration on July 4th. Despite both parties maintaining that their relationship is solely professional, their affectionate posts on social media have sparked speculations about a deeper connection.

In a recent video shared on his Instagram account, Tekashi can be seen happily riding in a golf cart with Yailin. Playfully asking what she is up to, Yailin responds with a smile, stating that she is driving so that she doesn’t “kill,” alluding to a previous comment made by the rapper.

During the video, Tekashi reveals his intention to surprise Yailin on her birthday and jokingly suggests throwing her to the alligators and crocodiles near his home in the Dominican Republic. He claims that if Yailin’s mother were to call looking for her, he would play it off as if she had swum away and provide no further details.

However, this statement by Tekashi was merely a jest, as he didn’t want to bid farewell to Yailin after spending an incredible time together.

In the video’s description, the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernández, reached out to his followers and asked for ideas on how to make Yailin’s birthday memorable. Numerous suggestions poured in, with the most popular ones being funding her studies for a successful career, enrolling her in singing classes, and providing her with a solid education in business and finance for a prosperous future. Many fans also expressed joy and praised the couple’s genuine happiness and humility.

As Yailin’s birthday approaches, the avid fans of Tekashi 6ix9ine eagerly await the surprises and displays of affection that the rapper has planned. The chemistry and happiness displayed by the couple on social media have captured the attention and admiration of their followers, who continue to shower them with messages of love and congratulations.

The birthday celebration of Yailin ‘La Más Viral’ promises to be a significant moment, and Tekashi 6ix9ine’s fans are excited about the surprises and gestures of love that the rapper has in store for this special occasion.

