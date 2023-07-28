Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Controversial Collaboration: The Story Behind ‘Shaka Laka’ Featuring Kodak Black

Title: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Controversial New Video “Shaka Laka” featuring Kodak Black Sparks Attention

Subtitle: Kodak Black’s Involvement Raises Eyebrows and Debates on Collaboration Ethics

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine recently premiered his highly-anticipated music video “Shaka Laka” on July 22, which has quickly caused a stir in the music scene. The video features an explicit kiss between Tekashi and Yailin La Más Viral, who is known as Anuel AA’s former partner. Notably, the track also includes a collaboration with American singer Kodak Black.

“Shaka Laka” has already gained a massive following, accumulating over 13 million views on YouTube since its release. Despite claiming to be “collaborators,” the video showcases Tekashi and Yailin engaging in a passionate kiss, grabbing headlines and adding to the song’s overall buzz. Kodak Black’s appearance in the video has further contributed to its popularity, as the talented artist’s fan base spans across the globe.

Kodak Black’s participation in “Shaka Laka” holds significant meaning for Tekashi 6ix9ine. It marks the first instance of a rap artist joining forces with him on a record, following Tekashi’s involvement in the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods case, which resulted in a one-year sentence. To secure Kodak Black’s collaboration, Tekashi’s manager, Wack 100, revealed that the New York rapper paid the Florida artist “a lot of money” and even provided him with a luxury vehicle.

According to Wack 100, after the initial payment, Kodak Black made a delayed appearance at the recording studio. Despite this, the two artists managed to connect and create the collaborative effort that is “Shaka Laka.” Wack 100 also shared that Kodak arrived in a black car but left the studio in a Rolls-Royce, emphasizing the luxurious nature of their collaboration.

Nevertheless, Kodak Black’s decision to collaborate with Tekashi 6ix9ine has faced criticism from some sections of the rap community. American rapper Boosie Badazz publicly expressed his disapproval, highlighting Kodak’s past collaboration with the police in at least one case. Boosie Badazz accused Kodak of lacking morals and principles for working with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

As the music industry continues to discuss and debate the ethics of collaborations, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s “Shaka Laka” continues to gain momentum, attracting both praise and criticism. The music video and its controversial features make it an intriguing topic amongst fans and industry insiders alike.

