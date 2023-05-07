Home » Telekino alert! There is a new millionaire: where is he from and how much money did he earn?
Telekino alert! There is a new millionaire: where is he from and how much money did he earn?

He Telekino this Sunday May 7 raffled play No. 2,270 in Argentina and only a lucky one won the great jackpot of the Rekino modality.

Meanwhile, the largest well of the original modality of $190,210,251 became vacant.

Telekino has a new millionaire:

It is a bet that became a creditor of $ 989.655matching the 15 numbers of the 2,270 draw in the Rekino modality.

The winner matched the following numbers: 01 – 03 – 04 – 06 – 08 – 09 – 10 – 11 – 12 – 13 – 14 – 16 – 19 – 20 – 24.

When is the next Telekino draw?

The next Telekino draw will be on Sunday, May 14.

It will be draw number 2,271.

telecine 2.270: results of today May 7

01 – 02 – 03 – 07 – 08 – 09 – 11 – 12 – 13 – 15 – 17 – 18 – 19 – 22 – 24

TELEKINO of May 7: HITS, WINNERS AND AMOUNT

  • 15 WITNESSES, VACANCY: $190,210,251
  • 14 HIT, 30 WINNERS: $52,393
  • 13 HIT, 925 WINNERS: $764
  • 12 HIT, 10,217 WINNERS: $500
  • 11 HIT, 53,703 WINNERS: $250

How to play Telekino?

Each card, which costs $100, is printed with 15 numbers chosen at random from a total of 25 (the numbering always goes from 01 to 25). Then, from a bolillero with 25 balls, 15 balls are raffled weekly. If someone has all 15 matches they are the winner of the maximum jackpot. In the event that there are not 15 matches, the pot remains vacant and accumulates for the next play.

In this modality, bettors who achieve 14, 13, 12 and up to 11 matches on their card with those drawn in the act of drawing also win. Each category of winner (according to the number of hits) corresponds to a cash prize.

What is Rekino and how to play it?

On the other hand, the same 15 numbers are printed in the lower part of the card as in the middle part, but these are used to participate in a new draw for an extra cash jackpot that takes place after the Telekino. The rekino distributes his pot weekly, since if there is no winner with 15 hits, the pot is distributed among all the winners who achieve 14 matches on their card and it never remains vacant.

What other prizes does the Telekino give?

In addition to the Telekino and Rekino draws, different prizes such as cars, household appliances or trips are raffled weekly with the card number (on the left side of the card). Only the sold cards participate in this raffle, so there are winners every week.

On the official site you can also check your cardboard.

