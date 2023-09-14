Telemundo Announces Nacho Lozano as New Host of La Casa de los Famosos for 2024

Telemundo Announces Nacho Lozano as New Host of La Casa de los Famosos

Telemundo has revealed that Nacho Lozano will be taking over as the host of La Casa de los Famosos alongside Jimena Gállego for the year 2024. The Hispanic network made the announcement through a press release. However, there has been no clarification provided regarding Héctor Sandarti, who has been the face and host of the project since its inception.

In order to obtain an official response from Telemundo, we reached out to the network. Their response stated, “Héctor Sandarti, one of the most charismatic and beloved personalities on Hispanic TV, will not be co-hosting the fourth season of La Casa de los Famosos on Telemundo.” They also expressed gratitude for Sandarti’s work, dedication, and professionalism in the previous three successful seasons and expressed hopes for future collaborations on other projects.

While this change affects Sandarti, Jimena Gállego will continue to be a part of the project. The journalist and singer will host the reality show alongside Nacho Lozano, an award-winning presenter and journalist who is making his return to Telemundo. Ronald Day, President of Entertainment and Content Strategy at Telemundo, expressed confidence in the new duo, stating that they will bring even more dynamism and spark to the audience each night.

Sandarti has not yet commented on the change announced by Telemundo. He has recently been active on social media, but mainly to pay tribute to his late mother, who passed away in September. It remains to be seen if Sandarti will break his silence and provide any explanation for the unexpected change.

