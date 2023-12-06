Telemundo Celebrities Share Heartwarming Moments: Elizabeth Gutiérrez and William Levy’s Festive Love, Aislinn Derbez’s Reconciliation, and Birthday Surprises

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for Elizabeth Gutiérrez and William Levy, who were recently spotted decorating a Christmas tree together. The couple, who have been open about their love for each other, seemed to be in good spirits as they prepared for the holiday season.

In other celebrity news, Miguel Ángel Silvestre had a positive reaction to compliments from Ricky Martin. The actor took to social media to express his gratitude for Martin’s kind words, showing that there is a strong bond between the two stars.

Another hot topic in the world of celebrities is the possibility of a reconciliation between Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann. After announcing their separation earlier this year, fans have been wondering if the couple is on the road to getting back together.

Meanwhile, singer Susana Zabaleta is not holding back when it comes to expressing her thoughts about a recent photo of Edwin Luna. Zabaleta had some choice words about the photo, making it clear that she has no problem speaking her mind.

And in a heartwarming gesture, Maribel Guardia surprised Imelda Garza with a special gift and birthday congratulations. The kind act showed that Guardia is always ready to spread joy and celebrate special occasions with those around her.

With holiday cheer and celebrity drama, it’s clear that the world of entertainment is buzzing with activity. Fans will certainly be keeping an eye out for more updates on these celebrity stories in the coming weeks.

