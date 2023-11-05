Telemundo Faces Changes in Primetime Programming: New Talents and Layoffs in the Works

Telemundo Faces Changes in Primetime Programming

Telemundo, a prominent Hispanic television network, known for its excellent programming that resonates globally, is reportedly making significant changes to its primetime lineup. Rumors have circulated regarding these changes, which have allegedly led to the departure of several employees and executives.

According to People en Español, a renowned magazine, Telemundo is expected to provide a preview of its upcoming programming and introduce new talents that have joined the network, originally established in the 1950s. This development comes amidst dissatisfaction from the channel’s directors regarding the ratings of the soap opera “Back to Me,” starring actors William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas. As a result, a complete restructuring is said to have taken place, impacting the scheduling of a novel set to be recorded in December, which was supposed to feature Danilo Carrera and Angélica Rivera as its leads.

However, one thing is certain – Telemundo retains the rights to continue broadcasting the Miss Universe 2023 special coverage in El Salvador. The event will be hosted by former Miss Mexico 2001 Jacky Bracamontes and Danilo Carrera.

According to Las Top News, shows like “Hoy Día,” “At Home with Telemundo,” “La Mesa Caliente,” and “Al Rojo Vivo” are not currently on the list of channel changes. Furthermore, the portal suggests that executives Karen Barroeta (Executive Vice President of Content), María Badillo (Vice President of Casting and Talent), and Danny Villa (Vice President of Development and Production) may have been among those who were let go.

However, in response to these claims, Telemundo clarified that Karen Barroeta is still with the company, albeit in a different role. The network stated that she will focus on the production of the highly successful original series “El Señor de los Cielos.”

This is not the first time Telemundo has undergone significant layoffs. Earlier this year, popular presenter Adamari Lopez, who had been with the company for eleven years, was dismissed from her role as host of “Today.” Similarly, iconic presenter María Celeste Arrarás, known for “Red Hot,” was fired in 2020 after a long and successful 20-year tenure.

Telemundo’s recent changes showcase the network’s dedication to evolving its programming to meet the demands of its viewers. As fans eagerly await the unveiling of the new lineup, the industry will certainly be watching closely to see how Telemundo’s latest ventures unfold.

