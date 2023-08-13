Telemundo Finds Streaming Platform for ‘El señor de los cielos’ and Other Mexican Productions

Telemundo’s popular narcotelenovela “El señor de los cielos” has found a streaming platform to continue entertaining its audience. The show, which stars Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas, was renewed for an eighth season a year ago and has now secured a spot on the TelevisaUnivisión platform, Vix+. Starting on August 18, all eight seasons of “El señor de los cielos” will be available for streaming.

Inspired by the real-life drug trafficker Amado Carrillo Fuentes, the show tells the story of Aurelio Casillas as he builds a fortune at the expense of others, including his own family. The eighth season, which was highly anticipated by fans, saw Aurelio returning to life after a terrible incident, making him the most elusive Mexican narco alive. With enemies fearing his revenge, the show ended on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers eagerly waiting for the next season.

Telemundo has already renewed “El señor de los cielos” for a ninth season, which is expected to premiere in 2024. There is no confirmation yet on whether the ninth season will be available for streaming or if it will first air on television.

For fans of the show, the announcement of its availability on the Vix+ platform is exciting news. Although the service is free, some content, including “El señor de los cielos,” belongs to the premium section. Nonetheless, viewers can look forward to enjoying all eight seasons of the show starting August 18.

The main cast of “El señor de los cielos” includes Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas, Ximena Herrera as Ximena, Carmen Aub as Rutila, Iván Arana as Ismael Casillas, and Lisa Owen as Alba Casillas. Their performances have captivated audiences throughout the show’s run.

In addition to the announcement, a trailer for the eighth season of “El señor de los cielos” has been released, building excitement among fans. The trailer promises more action, drama, and suspense as Aurelio Casillas continues his journey as a powerful narco.

As fans eagerly await the premiere of the ninth season, they can also check out recommended videos, including the upcoming YA book adaptation, “Red, White and Blue Blood,” which arrives on Prime Video on August 11.

With the availability of “El señor de los cielos” on the TelevisaUnivisión platform, fans can now enjoy their favorite show whenever and wherever they want. The streaming service provides a convenient way for viewers to catch up on all the thrilling episodes and immerse themselves in the world of Aurelio Casillas and his tumultuous life as a drug trafficker.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

