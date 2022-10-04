ROME – From the development of services available to users to new commercial partnerships, the expansion strategy of the Telepass group continues at full speed. The leading company in electronic toll and mobility services has just signed an agreement with Itas Mutua, the oldest Italian insurance company. Itas Mutua will make the digital ecosystem of Telepass mobility services available to its policyholders free of charge, starting with the popular electronic toll access device, while Telepass will offer some specific insurance products developed ad hoc to be used on the move.



Gabriele Benedetti, at Telepass and Alessandro Molinari at Itas Mutua

“We are really excited that Telepass has chosen Itas as an insurance partner – said – Alessandro Molinari, CEO and general manager of Itas – This collaboration becomes strategic for us as it allows us to offer our insured members free of charge new services of daily utility supplementary to the insurance. car. The agreement not only represents a national enhancement of our brand, but pushes our company into a future in which insurance coverage will have to be increasingly integrated with services for daily use for customers. The interpenetration between digital innovation, mobile services and the fundamental consultancy of our network of agents represents the right mix to guarantee the best possible service, not only to our more than 800,000 members, but also to the vast audience of Telepass customers who soon they will be able to appreciate the seriousness and protection that our company has guaranteed for 200 years on the Italian territory, knowing how to combine tradition, modernity and the continuous search for innovation ”.

Among other things, the more than seven million Telepass customers will have direct access to “instant insurance” products linked to sports activities such as alpine skiing, for which the insurance obligation began last January. It should be noted that Telepass, since 2019, has entered the winter sports sector by offering its own ski pass which allows, without prior queues at the tills, to access over forty ski areas throughout Italy.

“We have a precious history of partnership behind us that has allowed us to grow and generate value for customers by creating an integrated and increasingly complete ecosystem of services for urban and extra-urban mobility – added Gabriele Benedetto, to Telepass – In the last year, we have registered an increasing interest from the insurance world in the mobility sector, of which we have always been a leader and of which we have become a case study for the prestigious US University of Harvard. In this context, the partnership with Itas represents a virtuous example with which it is demonstrated how it is possible to create product and service innovation when skills from different sectors are combined. This strategic partnership is added to the others already signed in recent years with companies whose vision and mission we share, while allowing us to continue our path to facilitate the lives of people on the move more and more “.

Thanks to the vast commercial network present throughout Italy, Itas will therefore offer the Telepass subscription free of charge to its policyholders, starting with car-related services, such as the payment of the motorway toll, parking, blue stripes and ferries, and then expanding within one year 100% of the offer for daily mobility, such as sharing mobility, trains, taxis and local public transport. (Maurilio Rigo)