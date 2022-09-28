ROME – The expansion of the Telepass group does not stop. The latest evolution of the app concerns the payment of parking on the blue stripes which becomes easier and faster thanks to an even more intuitive interface. The service, already available in over 210 Italian municipalities, allows you to pay for parking in areas managed with parking meters using your smartphone, even without having a Telepass in the car. With the app it is therefore possible to pay only the actual parking minutes, based on the rates indicated by the municipality, at no additional cost on the parking fee.

The implementation then saw the introduction of “unlimited parking”, a function that represents a real novelty for the parking payment service via the app: the user starts the parking without setting the time when the car will return, and can interrupt it at any time. Also provided is the possibility to set predefined hourly cuts (eg 30 minutes, one hour …) while maintaining the right to interrupt the stop in advance and on the basis of different needs. Furthermore, in the new interface of the service, geolocation with map display has been integrated, thus allowing to calculate the fastest route to reach the parked car. As a promotion of the initiative, from 1 October to 31 December 2022, new Telepass customers will receive 15% cashback on the payment of the parking on blue stripes made via the app (5% for those who are already Telepass customers).

“The ecosystem of mobility services present in the Telepass app now integrates almost 30 services and, in addition to offering new ones, we are committed to innovating and making existing ones even simpler and more efficient – underlined Aldo Agostinelli, chief consumer and marketing Telepass officer – In Telepass, innovation is at the service of our customers. Through the new features introduced for the payment of parking on the blue lines, we want to simplify the life of people on the move even more, an advantage both for motorists and for urban mobility and our cities ”.

In short, once you have downloaded the Telepass or Telepass Pay X app, just confirm your position and set the duration of the stay and the application will take care of the rest, which alerts you when the parking is about to expire and directly calculates the amount. which will then be charged. It is always possible to change the term of the stop, anticipating or postponing it, even at a distance, so as to pay only the actual duration of the stop and avoid fines. It should be noted that the regularity of the parking payment with Telepass is verified by the traffic auxiliaries through a palmtop, by entering the vehicle number plate. In order to report the payment method to the auxiliaries, it is necessary to display the Telepass coupon available on the telepass.com website or in the app. The app also informs the user if the display of the coupon is mandatory in the municipality where he is staying. (Maurilio Rigo)