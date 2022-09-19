ROME – The Telepass group continues its expansion and expands the availability of sharing mobility services with the introduction of the e-bikes of the Italian company RideMovi, European leader in the bike sharing sector. The RideMovi offer can therefore be used through the Telepass app which allows the safe and fast payment of integrated services without the use of cash with your smartphone, in addition to the specific RideMovi application. To rent one of the RideMovi e-bikes, Telepass users just need to enter the mobile application (available for Android and iOS smartphones), locate the closest vehicle on the map and unlock it, scanning the QR code on the electric bike.

It will therefore be possible to move freely within the RideMovi operational area of ​​the city, leaving the vehicles at the end of the journey in areas that do not obstruct road traffic or the passage of pedestrians. “The entry of RideMovi e-bike sharing into our integrated mobility ecosystem expands the sharing mobility offer to move in an alternative and sustainable way in the city – underlined Aldo Agostinelli, chief consumer sales & marketing officer of Telepass – La our mission has always been to make life easier for people on the move. Starting from the “historic” fast and automatic payment service for motorway tolls, today Telepass offers over 20 mobility services characterized by simplicity and speed of use. Two characteristics that have always distinguished us “.

With Telepass, through a single subscription and a single app, you can access an invisible payment circuit that offers an integrated mobility experience, with a constantly evolving service platform. It is thus possible to pay for parking, taxi or fuel, car and motorbike washing at home, purchase of ski passes, insurance policies, up to the rental of alternative means of transport such as the newly added RideMovi e-bikes. .

“We are excited to join Telepass to build together an increasingly technological and sustainable future – added Alessandro Felici, CEO of RideMovi – This collaboration will have an important impact and simplify people’s travel. Thanks to the collaboration between Telepass and the smart bike sharing service RideMovi, we will be able to offer an even more complete mobility experience, getting even closer to the goal of creating sustainable, liveable cities, with a further increase in the quality of life “. RideMovi e-bike rental through the Telepass app is now available in 19 Italian cities: Bologna, Caorle, Florence, Imola, Lignano Sabbiadoro, Mantua, Milan, Padua, Palermo, Pesaro, Pisa, Portofino, Rapallo, Reggio Emilia, Rome, Santa Margherita Ligure, Turin, Vicenza, Venice. (Maurilio Rigo)