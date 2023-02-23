ROME – Telepass continues to expand its services dedicated to heavy transport. The Group has just announced the launch of the dedicated “Telepass Sat” platform which integrates the innovative K1 satellite device with an app dedicated to drivers. Developed and patented by Telepass group specialists, the new device combines telematics with digital services to offer drivers and fleet managers new value-added functions and more security to facilitate the movement of goods and people within Europe.





Telepass Sat uses an app, exclusively for drivers, which makes it possible to have new functions for managing and monitoring the services associated with the vehicle on a single platform. The app represents a real “virtual display” through which to configure and interact with the new satellite device, providing up-to-date information on the status of the device and any anomalies. It is possible to set the axles and weight of the vehicles and you receive a warning if the electronic toll payment service is not active in the country where the vehicle is circulating. It has a section dedicated to the history of notifications and one with the manuals of the vehicle and the documentation necessary for the driver to travel in certain states and more.

The new device also offers voice interaction in eleven languages ​​(continuously increasing with updates), providing audio feedback with vehicle information, such as axle and weight settings. “With the new satellite device and the dedicated app, Telepass continues to simplify the life of people on the move and the transport of goods – said Emilio Speciale, heavy vehicles business unit manager of Telepass – The solution presented today will facilitate the experience of movement not only of the drivers of heavy vehicles, who will be able to move easily and safely in 14 European countries, but also of the fleet managers, who, in this way, will have access to information on the fleet in a more immediate and effective way”.





The device is completed by the KMaster service, which allows fleet managers to access various functions for fleet management, including vehicle monitoring, geolocation, data management, vehicle speed and many others. With this novelty, the Telepass group continues on its digitization process, offering a further boost to the satelliteisation of fleets, thanks to telematics, thus allowing increasingly integrated logistics management with economic and environmental benefits. (Maurilio Rigo)