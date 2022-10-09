Original title: Temperament talented girl Guiyao “Tidbits” was made by Cao Yawen after the golden song was released

The temperamental talented girl Gui Yao will release a brand new single “Tidbits” on October 17th. The song is produced by Cao Yawen, the winner of the Golden Melody Award, with a knife. The cutting-edge creator Zhang Haoyuan joins hands with cutting-edge director Tang Peiyan in lyrics and songwriting, and composes a love song of regret. I hope that when the audience hears this “Trivia”, they will think of someone in their memory.

Newcomers should not be underestimated, and the platform cheers after the golden song

Gui Yao, who is a creator herself, has released a number of original songs as a newcomer in 2022. With the promotion of “0”, she has gained more than one million views, and many songs have entered the music charts. In a late-night chat with his friend Zhang Haoyuan, the prototype of the song “Tidbits” burst out, so he started to write the song. Within three days, the composer handed over a sample of the song. After hearing it, Gui Yao liked it very much, and immediately Decided to sing. Then he sent an invitation to Cao Yawen, the queen of the golden song, who has also been a good friend for many years, and invited her to be the producer of this song. After listening to the demo of the song, Cao Yawen readily agreed. This is also the first time for Cao Yawen to serve as a song producer for someone else, which can be said to be quite loyal. However, in the song discussion, I always felt that the song lacked a little flavor, so the composer suggested that since the name of “Tidbits”, it is better to invite the new film director Tang Peiyan to write the lyrics, which may produce different sparks. As a filmmaker, Tang Peiyan’s first cross-border lyric work is also quite remarkable. Not only does he use words to tell the story that he missed in his feelings, but he also buried easter eggs in the songs, hiding the lyrics of the four classic movie names. , very attentive. During the recording of the song, Cao Yawen exclaimed, “This song is not easy to sing” and “the lyrics are too literary”, which doubled the pressure on Gui Yao and couldn’t sleep on the day of the recording. Finish. I just hope this song will remind listeners of someone in their memory when they hear it.

Not only can sing but also dance

Before becoming a singer-songwriter, Gui Yao worked as a full-time dancer with the English National Ballet and the Universal Ballet of Korea. When she was a student, she was invited to appear in the MV of Huang Yida's "The Witness" because of her outstanding temperament. With a tall body of 170 and a deep foundation in learning ballet since childhood, he should have shined in the ballet world, but he had to give up his dream of dancing due to ankylosing spondylitis. In the years of immersion, as a Taurus, she has the unique stubbornness of Taurus, and did not give up the pursuit of art, so she moved to the music circle, starting from behind the scenes. Zhang San Li Si, the famous host LULU Huang Lu Ziyin and so on have her figure in the works. And she herself admitted that her love for music is by no means playing a ticket, "Creation is my way of life, I like a creative environment, communicate with the world through works, and come from the most authentic voice in my heart. I write about myself and others in my life. I hope to touch people's hearts and emotions and bring value to the audience."





