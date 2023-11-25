“Tempted” Peronists: they deny that Scioli is going to be Milei’s Secretary of Tourism

The versions about offers of positions for the future government of Javier Miley They do not seem to transcend, for the moment, the field of speculation. This is the case of the ambassador in Brazil Daniel Scioli. Journalistic sources in Buenos Aires today stated as a fact that he had been proposed to assume, as of December 10, the role of Secretary of Tourism of the Nation. But from the inner circle of the Argentine diplomat they took care to reject the assumptions.

For Scioli, his continuity in command of the embassy in Brasilia would be conducive to strengthening relations between the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the elected president Milei. Among the ambassador’s intimates, it is said that he was Guillermo Francos, inseparable from Milei, who requested that he continue leading the embassy. The diplomat took charge of that mission shortly after Alberto Fernández assumed the presidency at the end of 2019. The assignment was not easy at all.

It was necessary to win the good will of the former Brazilian head of state Jair Messias Bolsonaro to avoid any eventual rupture between the two presidents, who maintained bilateral relations at an acceptable level for three years. To a large extent, it was the work of Scioli who was clear, from the first moment, that he had to win over the good vibes of the former president. In an interview with this journalist, he confessed that from the beginning he addressed issues with Bolsonaro that had little or nothing to do with politics. At their first meeting, they talked about the sports that each of them enjoyed.

In a subsequent dialogue with the diplomat, in the middle of the year, this correspondent wanted to know: “If there are changes in the political atmosphere in the country, do you think that the current dynamism in relations between the two countries will continue?” The answer is worth transcribing.

He said then: “I believe that the relationship with Brazil has already matured a lot as a State policy and proof is the march, for example, towards energy integration. Regarding the industrial issue, when Mercosur became tense and was in danger of breaking up, it was the private sector of industry that came out in defense of a State policy of more than 30 years (Mercosur). These agreements are beneficial for both countries, In all areas. “It is common sense not to change what is good and going.” It is a forecast that is very valid today.

