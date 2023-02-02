Erin Doom’s Teamaker (Salani, May 2021) is the best-selling book in Italy in 2022. The ranking with the top ten of texts purchased throughout the boot is from the Italian Publishers Association. In second place “The Alaska Sanders case” by Joel Dicker (The Ship of Theseus, May 2022). Third «It ends with us» by Coleen Hoover (Sperling & Kupfer, March 2022). Fourth, “Violeta” by Isabelle Allende (Feltrinelli, February 2022). Fifth, “Rancore” by Gianrico Carofiglio (Mondadori, March 2022). Sixth, «The song of Achilles» by Madeline Miller (Marsilio, January 2019, the oldest publication contained in this ranking). Seventh, «The bones speak», by Antonio Manzini (Sellerio, January 2022). Eighth, “Mussolini the gang leader” by Aldo Cazzullo (Mondadori, September 2022). Ninth “Rosemary does not understand winter” by Matteo Bussola (Einaudi, June 2022). Tenth «As long as the coffee is hot» by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Garzanti, March 2020).

The first purchasing channel for books are physical bookstores, whose market share grows to 53.2%, followed by online with 42.2%, while large-scale distribution drops to 4.6%. The 100 best-selling titles account for only 8.1% of the total market in terms of cover value and 7.1% in copies: a sign of a market distributed over an ever-increasing number of titles. Compared to 2019, the catalog grew by 18%, the novelties published during the year by 8%. The trend by genre in 2022 was very uneven with strong growth in all fiction (comics +8.6%, foreign fiction +7%, Italian fiction +4.9%) and a significant decline in general non-fiction (- 8.6%) and professional (-12.3%). Excluding the first four weeks of the year and the summer period, the top hundred titles always sold less in 2022 than in 2021, a sign of a market that relied more on the catalog than on the new offerings. To confirm this, the best-selling book in 2022 was actually published the year before and, more generally, a title from 2019 and one from early 2020 also appears in the top 10. No release scheduled close to the Christmas period is finished in the top ten (last year there were two). Among the books that had the most success during the year compared to 2021: household manuals increased by 247%, Italian love novels (+194%), Italian chick lit (+184%), comics for the 10-13 age group (+64%), leisure quizzes (+61%), foreign romance novels (+49%), tourist guides (+48%).