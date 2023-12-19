Ten Christmas itineraries among the markets in Italy and abroad: with an eye on the world of motors

ROME – With their atmospheres of yesteryear, the wooden houses adorned with sparkling lights and the scent of spices, leavened products and mulled wine in the air, the Christmas markets are a consolidated attraction of the festive period. Some of the most evocative in Italy and Europe are located near places of great landscape, architectural and cultural interest. Which offers an excellent excuse to get behind the wheel and discover the surrounding areas among panoramic roads and Christmas suggestions, perhaps taking inspiration from our 10 itineraries.

1) From Colmar to Molsheim, France – Jewel of Alsatian half-timbered architecture symbolized by the stork, the French village is home to delightful settlements starting with Casa Pfister. Here, the Marchés de Noel enlivens the historic center with stalls selling crafts and products from the transalpine region. For a stay immersed in the atmosphere of the place, La Maison de Tetès is housed in a typical building dating back to 1609. Motor lovers can then head to Molsheim; home of Bugatti 60km from Colmar and less than 30km from Strasbourg.

2) From Grazzano Visconti to the Motor Valley, Emilia-Romagna – Of reserved elegance like the village in which it is located, the Grazzano Visconti Christmas market is a destination for adults and children in the province of Piacenza. The location can also be the starting point for a pleasant itinerary towards the gastronomic delicacies of the Antica Corte Pallavicina (an ancient customs house on the Po’ river where you can also sleep), followed by a visit to the Labirinto delle Masone created by Franco Maria Ricci, owner of a Jaguar E-Type. Continuing towards Varano dè Melegari you reach Dallara Automobili; one of the great excellences of the Motor Valley.

3) From Perugia to Gubbio, Umbria – The Christmas Market is scheduled until January 7th and after visiting the Umbrian capital embellished with lights, the green heart of Italy offers enchanting visits to medieval villages and traditional traditional taverns. The famous Assisi and the lesser-known Spello are villages not to be missed while the splendid and mysterious Gubbio – whose adjacent Apennine roads will satisfy driving lovers – is home to the largest illuminated Christmas tree in the world. For a frugal and solitary stay as the spirit of the region dictates, you can opt for the Eremito monastery.

4: From Cologne to the Nurburgring, Germany – Between rivers of beer, pretzels and impeccable decorations, German Christmas markets are among the most beautiful in Europe. In Cologne there are actually two; Markt der Engel in front of the Cathedral and the Nikolausdorf dedicated to children. For sprint dads, the over 170 bends of the Nurburgring are less than 100km away. The circuit organizes numerous days open to the public; even when the surrounding forests are dyed white. The relatively nearby Aachen – the burial place of Charlemagne – is a popular spa destination near the border with Belgium.

5: From Verona to Riva del Garda, Veneto and Trentino – From the comet in Piazza Bra to the Santa Lucia fair and the markets in Piazza dei Signori, the city of Verona is a lively Christmas destination. In the winter period, the amazing road that runs along the northern part of Lake Garda is usually clear. One more reason to drive along the Adige river to the Lombard side of the basin, passing through Valpolicella and Riva del Garda. Upon arrival at the northern tip of the basin, other markets await you to visit.

6: From Salzburg to Panoramastrasse, Austria – Between choirs and symphonic music, the elegant city of Mozart hosts one of the oldest Christmas markets in Europe, with more than 100 stalls specializing in crafts, marzipan, sausages and punch. The event continues until the first week of January and in the surroundings of Salzburg, the mountain nature is crossed by memorable routes such as the Rossfeld Panoramastrasse which lives up to its name, with spectacular views of the mountains. The proximity to the Bavarian border presents other ideas for trips out of town while lovers of winter sports can head to Kitzbuhel.

7: Merano, Trentino-Alto Adige – Every Christmas, the town known for wellness lights up its Kurpromenade with one of the most famous and crowded markets in Italy. The stands of cooks and artisans remain open until the Epiphany. The location is also nestled between the Dolomites and the Ötztal Alps. Challenging and of great landscape charm, it is the SS44 that connects Merano with Vipiteno passing through San Leonardo in Passiria. Along the route, typical farms offer refreshment among pastures and Alpine peaks.

8: From Bruges to Antwerp – The discreet charm of Flanders, home of artists and diamonds, reaches its peak in the magical canals of Bruges. During the holidays, the town is home to the Winter Glow; contemporary Christmas market with hi-tech light effects. There are also traditional stands and an ice rink while the Light Trail leads to the most significant places in the town. From here you can then set off towards Antwerp which, just 100km away, has the second largest port in Europe and exclusive atmospheres among historic charming homes and three-starred restaurants. In addition to the trade in precious stones, the city is associated with some of the garages (dealers) with highly prized classic cars.

9: From Basel to Mulhouse, Switzerland and France – On the banks of the Rhine, between Gothic buildings and red brick houses, Basel welcomes Christmas with fir trees, miniature chalets with whitewashed roofs and one of the oldest markets in the Swiss confederation, located between Barfüsserplatz and Münsterplatz. At the Town Hall there is a Book of Wishes to which you can entrust your dreams while driving across the border towards Mulhouse, you can visit the Cité de l’Automobile. This is the museum dedicated to the largest car in the world which, in its 25,000 m² exhibition area, houses 400 classic and racing cars (some dating back to 1878).

10: From San Gregorio Armeno to the Costiera, Campania – From Benevento to Naples, the Christmas holidays bring with them irreverent nativity scenes and lively markets in the street of San Gregorio Armeno – the connecting artery between Spaccanapoli and via dei Tribunali – are enriched by statues, shows, arts and craftsmanship. The months of December and January are also one of the best times to discover the famous Amalfi State Road without (or with less) traffic. Thanks to its mild microclimate and the proverbial Mediterranean light that illuminates the spectacular landscapes, the Coast can offer summer sensations even in the middle of winter.