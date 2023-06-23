Ten years after Mo Yan won the Nobel Prize in Literature, he published a new drama “Crocodile”-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

“I made a vow to spend the rest of my life completing the transition from novelist to playwright.”

In 2019, Mo Yan visited Shakespeare’s former residence together with Yu Hua and Su Tong. In front of the statue of Shakespeare, Mo Yan expressed his ambition to devote himself to drama creation in the future.

On June 19, ten years after Mo Yan won the Nobel Prize for Literature, he finally released his latest drama “Crocodile”, which was launched by “KEY-Can Culture” of Zhejiang Literature and Art Publishing House. The publication of this new work marks Mo Yan’s transformation from a novelist to a dramatist.

Like Mo Yan’s novel, “Crocodile” is divided into four acts and nine scenes, which is also quite magical.

The plot revolves around the protagonist Shan Wuji and the gift “crocodile” he received at the birthday party. As long as the crocodile is given enough space, it can continue to grow.

On Shan Wuji’s 55th birthday in 2005, Lao Hei, a businessman in the ornamental fish business, gave him a 30cm long crocodile as a birthday present. Over the past ten years, various people around Wuji have appeared on the stage: ex-wife Qiaoling wants to compete with her lover Shouma for the ownership of Wuji’s villa; While persuading Wuzhang to join their ranks… the ambivalence intensifies day by day, and Wuzhang gets closer to the crocodile, thinking that only the crocodile can understand his heartfelt feelings. He continued to replace the crocodile with bigger fish tanks, allowing the crocodile to grow up until it became a four-meter-long behemoth and began to talk.

Scholar Chen Sihe concluded that the growing crocodile is a symbol, and there is surreal content here, that is, the imagery of human desires.

According to writer Li Er, “The Crocodile” describes the complexity of human nature: “We all have a crocodile in our hearts, how should we treat this crocodile?”

“Drama has been my dream for many years. I do have some experience and experience in writing plays. It is really enjoyable for a playwright to sit in a theater and watch his repertoire being performed on stage.” In fact, Mo Yan has a deep connection with drama. His unpublished debut novel “Divorce” is a drama script. It can be said that Mo Yan’s writing career began with drama creation. His play “Our Jing Ke” has won many awards. Mo Yan also created film and television scripts such as “Romantic Song of Heroes” and “Auntie Wearing Red Silk”, as well as opera scripts such as “Brocade Clothes” and “Gaoliang Wine”.

wonderful book excerpt

The Crocodile, Act I, Scene II (excerpt)

Are there any other guests?

Mu Fei follows your instructions, we try to keep a low profile.

Wushou said Qi Ke like that?

If Mu Fei doesn’t come, it’s all over.

He didn’t dare to come because he was afraid of being punished.

That’s all for Mu Fei.

Wuzhang (not without sadness) Then let’s do the ceremony!

Mu Fei, we originally planned to wait until 15:5:5 to start the ceremony.

Don’t worry, you just take the present as 15:5:5.

Uncle Niu Bu talked about Chinese time.

Mu Fei is so right! (Three claps.)

The maid hurried on. Mu Fei whispered a few words to the maid.

The maid ran up the stairs.

Mu Fei (voiced loudly) is celebrating Mr. Shan Wuzhang’s fifty-fifth birthday and the unveiling ceremony of the world‘s largest tropical fish tank begins now.

When the festive music started, two red cloth banners were hung down from upstairs. On the red cloth, it was written: Blessing is like the long flowing water of the East China Sea, and life is not as old as Nanshan.

Lao Hei and Mu Fei uncovered the red cloth covering the fish tank, showing the appearance of the fish tank.

The lights in the fish tank are very bright, and colorful tropical fish swim.

Applause.

Next, Mu Fei invites Mr. Hei Youliang, the designer and manufacturer of the fish tank, to give a speech.

Applause.

Old Hei (takes a piece of paper out of his pocket and reads) Dear Mr. Shan, Mrs. Shan, Secretary Liu, distinguished guests and friends, good afternoon! On this happy day——

Put away the speech without fear!

Lao Hei (putting away his speech embarrassingly) has never spoken in front of so many people.

Wuzhalian, you are only five people.

Mu Fei (applause) That’s great, five people celebrated the mayor’s 55th birthday at 15:05:5 on May 5, 2005. Nine five, nine five supreme!

Wuzhang (shaking the Tang suit on his body in a self-deprecating manner) Red gown? ——It’s a farce anyway, let’s move on.

Hei, let me introduce the fish tank. This fish tank is 6 meters long, 2 meters high, 1.5 meters wide, and has a capacity of 18 cubic meters. It is made of special tempered glass that is impenetrable to bullets… As far as I know, among household fish tanks, this is the largest and most luxurious in the world , the most beautiful, the most magnificent…

Wuzang, good, good, I hope you can find a few more people who are taken advantage of like me! Go on!

Next, Mu Fei invites Mr. Niu Bu, a global poet and famous writer, to deliver a congratulatory speech!

Applause.

Niu Bu’s dear uncle, Mrs. Shou Ma, Secretary Liu, Mr. Hei, and the fish in this big fish tank: Buddhism teaches the six paths of reincarnation, and all living beings are equal. Therefore, the fish in this fish tank may have been dignitaries, nobles, or Hooligans are thieves.

There are still many microorganisms in the air without fear, maybe there are lice in your robe?

Uncle Niubu is really my bosom friend. What I mean is that life is a short process, but it is precisely because of the shortness that we cherish every minute of life; of course, cherishing life does not mean that we are greedy for life and afraid of death——

Skinny Horse Today is your uncle’s birthday!

Niubu, do you think I made a slip of the tongue? No, I mean, only by seeing through life and death can one become a wise man, only a wise man can transcend, and only a transcendent can live long; my uncle is a wise man, so my uncle is transcendent, and because my uncle is transcendent, my uncle lives long. I wish my uncle a happy birthday and a long life!

Fearless (laughing loudly) I want to subscribe to your “True Truth”.

Cowcloth is free to read, please instruct uncle.

The skinny horse has a crow’s mouth and a psychopath!

Next, Mu Fei invites our birthday guy to give a speech.

Applause.

Source: City Express Author: Reporter Pan Zhuoying Correspondent Yi Xiaoqi Sui Jingjing

