Hubei Daily News (Reporter Nong Xinyu, Correspondent Huang Ying) On March 31 and April 1, for two consecutive nights, the National Arts Fund’s 2019 large-scale stage play and rolling funding project of works – the opera “The King of Chuzhuang” Meet the audience with a revised and polished new look at the Shouyi Theater in Wuhan. Previously, the show had its first round of performances on March 10 and 11. So far, the work of the play as a rolling funding project of the National Arts Fund has come to a successful conclusion.

The opera “The King of Chuzhuang” was created and performed by the Hubei Provincial Opera and Dance Theater. The main creative team brought together a group of people from Hubei who have made great achievements in the field of stage art, such as the famous director Chen Wei, the national first-level playwright Li Sui, and the composer Wu Yuebei. . The whole play is based on the historical background of the feudal hegemony in the Spring and Autumn Period, and tells the story of the King Zhuang of Chu who faced internal and external troubles and finally led the Chu Kingdom on the road to revitalization. After its premiere in 2017, the play has appeared in major performances such as the 3rd China Opera Festival and the National Center for the Performing Arts Opera Festival, and has been widely praised by experts, scholars and audiences from all walks of life.

In 2017, the opera “The King of Chuzhuang” was funded by the National Arts Fund for the creation of large-scale stage plays and works; in 2019, it received rolling funding again. After 3 years of dormancy, the opera “The King of Chuzhuang” started rehearsal this year, and implemented “two reforms and two performances” (two rounds of polishing and revision, two rounds of performances).

“The King of Chu Zhuang”, which appeared in the “Second Performance” on March 31 and April 1, has been further polished in terms of text, performance, choreography and other aspects, and fully demonstrated the latest achievements in the improvement of the repertoire.

The relevant person in charge of the Hubei Provincial Opera and Dance Theater said that it has been ten years since the opera “The King of Chuzhuang” was first conceived and staged this time. The crew has always adhered to the artistic pursuit of exquisite art, profound thinking, and excellent production. After ten years of hard work, it is committed to creating a stage masterpiece that can stand, stay, and spread, showing the persistent artistic pursuit of literary and art workers. And the strong power of Hubei opera.





