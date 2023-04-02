Home Entertainment Ten Years of Grinding the Sword Opera “The King of Chu Zhuang” has a new debut-Jingchu.com-Hubei Daily
Entertainment

Ten Years of Grinding the Sword Opera “The King of Chu Zhuang” has a new debut-Jingchu.com-Hubei Daily

by admin
Ten Years of Grinding the Sword Opera “The King of Chu Zhuang” has a new debut-Jingchu.com-Hubei Daily

Hubei Daily News (Reporter Nong Xinyu, Correspondent Huang Ying) On March 31 and April 1, for two consecutive nights, the National Arts Fund’s 2019 large-scale stage play and rolling funding project of works – the opera “The King of Chuzhuang” Meet the audience with a revised and polished new look at the Shouyi Theater in Wuhan. Previously, the show had its first round of performances on March 10 and 11. So far, the work of the play as a rolling funding project of the National Arts Fund has come to a successful conclusion.

The opera “The King of Chuzhuang” was created and performed by the Hubei Provincial Opera and Dance Theater. The main creative team brought together a group of people from Hubei who have made great achievements in the field of stage art, such as the famous director Chen Wei, the national first-level playwright Li Sui, and the composer Wu Yuebei. . The whole play is based on the historical background of the feudal hegemony in the Spring and Autumn Period, and tells the story of the King Zhuang of Chu who faced internal and external troubles and finally led the Chu Kingdom on the road to revitalization. After its premiere in 2017, the play has appeared in major performances such as the 3rd China Opera Festival and the National Center for the Performing Arts Opera Festival, and has been widely praised by experts, scholars and audiences from all walks of life.

In 2017, the opera “The King of Chuzhuang” was funded by the National Arts Fund for the creation of large-scale stage plays and works; in 2019, it received rolling funding again. After 3 years of dormancy, the opera “The King of Chuzhuang” started rehearsal this year, and implemented “two reforms and two performances” (two rounds of polishing and revision, two rounds of performances).

See also  Han Hyo-ju, Park Hyung-sik’s new drama staff was diagnosed with the new crown and currently suspended filming-TV series-China Entertainment Network

“The King of Chu Zhuang”, which appeared in the “Second Performance” on March 31 and April 1, has been further polished in terms of text, performance, choreography and other aspects, and fully demonstrated the latest achievements in the improvement of the repertoire.

The relevant person in charge of the Hubei Provincial Opera and Dance Theater said that it has been ten years since the opera “The King of Chuzhuang” was first conceived and staged this time. The crew has always adhered to the artistic pursuit of exquisite art, profound thinking, and excellent production. After ten years of hard work, it is committed to creating a stage masterpiece that can stand, stay, and spread, showing the persistent artistic pursuit of literary and art workers. And the strong power of Hubei opera.


[Responsible editor: Liu Jianwei]

You may also like

“A song every day” – MYNTH in a...

week preview kw 14 – wienkonzert.com

SYML – The Day My Father Died

On the cover of Vogue at 107: it’s...

SISTERS – Sisters

Sermon – Of Golden Verse

Overhead – Telepathic Minds – Album Review

Our favorite Heurigen in the Wachau

2023/3/25 – an interview from 2012 with Brother...

Metallica Band Releases Title Song “72 Seasons”, Ready...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy