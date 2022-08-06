Original title: A masterpiece of ten years!The sci-fi film “Tomorrow’s War” starring and supervising was released, and Gu Tianle turned white

Gu Tianle made a sci-fi film! Directed by Wu Xuanhui, with Gu Tianle as the director, and starring Gu Tianle, Liu Qingyun, and Carina Lau, China‘s first mecha hard sci-fi blockbuster “Tomorrow’s War” is being released. Judging from the audience’s response, the special effects of the film are good, and the fighting scenes are more exciting. On August 6, the box office had exceeded 130 million at the time of writing.

now（6）In the afternoon of Sunday, Gu Tianle appeared on Weibo live broadcast Lianmai event to meet with fans, and many fans found that Gu Tianle “turned white”.

Gu Tianle participated in the Weibo live broadcast event

Gu Tianle is a science fiction fan. He said, “I have always liked science fiction films since I was a child. It is my ten-year dream to be able to complete a Chinese science fiction film with my own team.” As a dream come true, “Tomorrow’s War” is full of Gu Tianle’s love for science fiction.

In order to ensure the effect of the film, create a more realistic scene, and bring a shocking visual effect experience to the audience, “Tomorrow’s War” took nearly 10 years from the preliminary preparation to the post-production completion. Mecha. In the film, the human mecha armaments that have appeared one after another are the most eye-catching, such as the air battleship “Giant Whale” and the escort aircraft “Flying Fish”.

movie poster

Gu Tianle bluntly said that “Tomorrow’s War” is like his own child. In 2009, he had the idea of ​​​​making a science fiction film, but it was only one step at a time, and everything had to start from scratch. As a starring and producer, he needs to personally manage many things, such as script, special effects, actors, etc. The most difficult thing is special effects. The film’s post-production special effects team “One World” has previously participated in the special effects production of many domestic blockbusters. It is reported that Tianxia Yi is also Gu Tianle’s film and television company, and has a good reputation in the film and television circle.

In the live event, Gu Tianle said that the most precious thing about “Tomorrow’s War” is learning how to make science fiction films, which is priceless. He also revealed that some directors felt that the special effects were good after watching “Tomorrow’s War”, and took the initiative to come to the door.

Red Star News reporter Zhang Shihao

Edited by Duan XueyingReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor: