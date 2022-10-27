Tencent Music Data Research Institute’s online film and television music report released: online film and television music occupies 52.2% of the market volume

In recent years, with the continuous expansion of the market size of film and television music and the rapid increase of its influence, the fusion of audio and video is releasing new vitality. In 2021, high-quality hit music such as “So Many People in This World” and “The Lonely Brave” will resonate with the audience. On October 27, under the guidance of the China Online Audiovisual Program Service Association, Tencent Music Data Research Institute, a subsidiary of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), released the “2021 Online Film and Television Music Report” (hereinafter referred to as the report). The data shows that in 2021, the overall playback volume of film and television music in 90 days (referring to the complete dissemination cycle of film and television music) will reach 6.55 billion, a year-on-year increase of 28.5%. The number of users of short video platforms has increased by as much as 430,000 in one year. The growth data confirms the development potential of film and television music.

This “Report” is a continuous output of research on the development of online film and television music following the release of the first research report last year. At a time when the cross-border model of audio-visual integration is becoming more and more mature, the “Report” not only makes a macro review from the perspectives of film and television music production, consumption and practitioners, but also provides an insight into the core characteristics and trends of phenomenal online film and television music in the past two years. Focused on the analysis, and made a detailed interpretation from the aspects of online dramas, online movies, and online animations.

The scale of film and television music production companies has expanded, and the number of core creators in the market has grown

The “Report” deeply studies the production and operation logic of the film and television music industry, and uses visual data to illustrate the changing trend. In recent years, the production scale of film and television music has been growing steadily. In 2021, affected by the pull-up effect of the recovery of the theater chain, the growth of film and television music on the creation and distribution side will perform dazzlingly. According to incomplete statistics, for the film and television works broadcast in 2021, a total of 5,837 original soundtracks (including songs and soundtracks) will be released on the music platform, a year-on-year increase of 3.6% compared with 2020. The increase in the total distribution shows a considerable prospect for film and television music. At the same time, in order to fully amplify the publicity value of music for film and television IP, the split distribution of film and television music has become the norm.

It is worth noting that this report is the first to announce the current development of film and television production companies and industry creators. The report shows that companies participating in film and television music production in 2021 will increase by 19.5% year-on-year. At the same time, the number of core creators in the market will continue to grow, and the number of singers participating in film and television song singing will reach 1,658, a year-on-year increase of 14.7%. In terms of active singers, there are 62 active singers who have cooperated with no less than 5 film and television IPs. In addition, judging from the popularity of film and television songs, Eason Chan, Zhou Shen, Modern Brothers Liu Yuning, Faye Wong and Shuang Sheng (Chen Yuanxi) are the 5 singers with the highest cumulative popularity of singing songs in 2021.

A large number of works with different characteristics of realism in different tracks of online film and television music have emerged

Music adds to the expressive power of online film and television works and plays an important role in realizing market value. It not only enhances the audience’s emotions, but also forms a unique memory point. For example, the theme song “The Lonely Brave” of the derivative animation “League of Legends: The Battle of the Two Cities” is widely sung, has a large audience, and occupies major music charts.

In 2021, on the occasion of the centenary of the founding of the party, the realistic drama OST will rise. According to the data, last year, the number of realistic drama series and the proportion of effective broadcasts reached 21%, and many high-quality OST works with more than 10 million hits have also emerged. For example, the popularity of the OST of the urban family drama “Children of Qiao’s Family” is approaching 100 million, which has formed a mutual blessing with the high popularity of film and television dramas. The performance is very bright, breaking 10 million.

In recent years, popular costume/emotional OSTs have appeared frequently, and the form of “popular singer debut + multi-track combination” has become a typical configuration of OST. For example, “Eternal Juechen” invited Zhou Shen, the “Big Devil of OST”, to sing the warm-up song “Jue Love”, and told the audience about the love that spanned thousands of years through Mao Buyi’s deep singing in “Nian Sui”.

Improve the quality and reduce the quantity of content, steadily improve the publicity and distribution of works, and have a more operational mindset

Although the production scale of online drama music has shrunk to a certain extent due to multiple factors, the popularity of songs has not decreased but increased, and the top singers are still just in need of publicity. The report believes that online drama music is entering a period of optimization and development. Compared with online dramas, online movies are still in the early stage of cross-border application of music, and most songs still serve basic functional needs such as theme songs and ending songs. However, according to the cross-year comparison data, the number of online movies released in 2021 is 17 more than that of the previous year, indicating that more emphasis is placed on the use of music. With the trend of high-quality online movies themselves, the top online movies in the future will have stronger demand for promotion and more abundant production resources, providing opportunities and challenges for music promotion.

At the moment of “the rise of Guoman”, the cross-border use of music by online animation is also developing, showing a steady upward trend. Last year, 10 animation OSTs reached tens of millions. The top OST masterpieces include popular new IPs such as “Time Agent”, as well as classic season broadcast IPs such as “Breaking the Sky”. Because the production and broadcasting cycle of online animation dramas is longer than that of film and television dramas, the strategy of releasing songs is also more long-term IP operation thinking. Similar to “Douluo Dalu” and other annual animations, they often release new songs in stages, separating long-cycle animation stories into multiple chapters, and by matching the creation of new songs with specific plots or character settings, popular singers Driven by the audience, it can not only eliminate the audience’s auditory burnout of old songs, but also continuously introduce new audiences.

In addition, the use of character songs to strengthen the classic characters of animation, and testing the water for derivative consumption has also become one of the innovative ways of using online animation music. In 2020, the popular anime “Blessings of Heaven Officials” will release a paid digital album “Feng Er in the World” in 2021, including 8 character songs in 11 songs.

This “Report” is the result of Tencent Music Data Research Institute’s “2020 Online Film and Television Music Hot List” and “2020 Online Film and Television Music Report” released at the China Online Audio-Visual Conference last year. Under the guidance, continuous output for the development of online film and television music. Focusing on the value discussion of film and television music, Tencent Music Data Research Institute tracks the development trend of the online film and television industry, provides direction support for the production and publicity of film and television music content, expands the vision of film and television music, explores more possibilities for creation and consumption, and injects new momentum into the industry. .

Thanks to the solid practice and data base of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, it has previously output a series of reports on heavy music fans, national music, games + music, etc., to focus on the market ecology of the sub-sectors, which has attracted widespread attention and praise in the industry. In the future, Tencent Music Data Research Institute will continue to use comprehensive inventory and in-depth insights to grasp the development context of digital music at multiple levels with solid data and detailed cases, and comprehensively analyze and judge the development trend of the music industry, so as to provide the industry with more and more professional solutions. Research support.