Songuo Finance has learned that, according to 36Kr news, recently, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) announced that it has reached an in-depth strategic cooperation with avex China. After this cooperation is reached, the artists and works of avex China will be fully launched on TME’s music platforms such as QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and National K Song.

Up to now, artists under avex China include Alan, who sang for the big movie “Red Cliff”, Liu Wei, whose music style is straightforward and straightforward, Qinglian, an almighty singer who can dance and sing, and Lv Qiang, a healing singer. Looking at Xu Ziwei, who received the “Most Anticipated Male Singer Award at the Fashion Festival of the Year”, a new species of fashion, they are all new-generation singers loved by young people. After the return of the copyright of avex China, music fans can listen to many albums such as “I Want to Love You”, “Little Planet”, “Dear Myself”, as well as “Dancing All Night”, “Burning Night”, “All the Stars in the World” and other popular singles, feel the storm of various styles of music trends.

After the return of copyright this time, TME will not only help more avex China high-quality artists and songs reach the public quickly with the help of its QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and National K Songs and other music platforms, but the two parties will also continue to explore The feasibility of co-creation of content ecology in order to meet the personalized, diversified and localized music needs of the new generation of music fans, and jointly explore new growth points for the value of the music industry in the future.

