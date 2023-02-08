Source title: Tencent Music is listed on Billboard Billboard’s global official website by you to enhance the international influence of Chinese original music

On February 8th, the English version of Tencent Music, a sub-list of Tencent Music under Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), officially landed on the global official website of Billboard Billboard. Overseas users can view the most popular music content in the Chinese music scene. Talents and works in China's music industry bring more new opportunities. Billboard has been deeply involved in the music and entertainment industry, focusing on the world's most popular singers, songs, albums and performances. It has a history of 100 years. Relying on the professional insight and thinking brought by the global resource network and a complete evaluation system, Billboard has in-depth music content and authoritative charts in the industry, as well as a complete list database covering all music genres. After joining the data of JOOX and WeChat Video Account this year, Tencent Music You Ranking now covers nine platforms including QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, National K Songs, Polka Dot Music, Tencent Video, Weibo Music and The music playback data of radio stations above the municipal level in China has a more comprehensive data source dimension, making it the list with the most data sources in the Chinese music market. Since its launch in 2018, it has always adhered to "witness the real popularity with data", and continuously optimized data sources and list algorithms. Through the statistics of multi-channel data and multi-dimensional evaluation criteria, Tencent Music has gradually become the vane of the popularity of new songs in the Chinese music scene. It is believed that through this data access, exchanges and cooperation between authoritative charts can be promoted, and more high-quality Chinese music can be heard by the world. As an authoritative list in the music industry, the Tencent Music Chart is composed of the Tencent Music Yuyou List, which collects hundreds of millions of music listening data, and the Tencent Music Wave Chart, which is selected by a jury composed of hundreds of Chinese music creators. Two dimensions are recommended to build a multi-evaluation system for music content, which can comprehensively, truly, fairly and objectively reflect the overall situation of the current Chinese music scene. Now, the Tencent Music Chart has become an important reference for current music users to discover good songs and hot songs, keep up with the trend of the music scene, and compare the comprehensive influence of singers. For a long time, TME has been working hard to build a more complete international cultural communication channel and platform for Chinese original music, and promote music culture to go overseas. Following the launch of the first Chinese music internationalization development project with Billboard last year – "China Music Gravity Project", several related projects have already been implemented. We look forward to closer cooperation between the two parties in the future, bringing more music to the majority of users. While enriching and unique high-quality content, it also enhances the international influence of Chinese original music.

