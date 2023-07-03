Tennis – Pollen – HeavyPop.at

by Oliver on July 2, 2023 in Album

With Tennis into the romance of a timeless summer in anachronistic flair with a bittersweet note: “You point to the trail where the blossoms have fallen/ But all I can see is the pollen fucking me up.“

That Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley in 2017 with Yours Conditionally as well as whose indie pop catchy tunes articulating the flair of the 80s with modern aesthetics arrived in a broader public perception, and their status as tasteful and reliable suppliers of a seemingly never-ending hook grace by means of Swimmer three years later they were even able to consolidate relatively effortlessly, has now finally given their sixth studio album the self-confidence that has so far been produced most carefully Tennis-to become a work, even to show muscles here and there: the rhythms often have more taste (without ever becoming obtrusive or wanting to go to the club), the guitars are allowed to roast in the light, airy atmosphere every now and then, summer has faith in itself.

Or: Pollen is a thoroughly typical one Tennis-Album, but in the subtleties of the beguiling signature sound based on a few, but accentuated adjustment screws, fresh and seductively engaging – as well as charismatic and likeable as ever.

In fact, the duo even manages to be their best long-player to date over long stretches – with a total playing time of 35 minutes, they once again beat the ace of compact and atmospherically rambling amusement.

Forbidden Doors snuggles up to the soft rock of a relaxed yacht in a subdued, relaxed grooving manner, drifts gently as an catchy tune and merges into the sound with infinite warmth, comfort and taste. One Night With the Valet strums dreamily swishly and Hotel Valet splashes contemplatively around his distinctive bass and his keyboard swabs.

The second half of Pollen can’t quite keep up afterwards, no matter how constantly emotional it may be in musical and vocal terms at every moment – but the events become less impressive as time goes on.

Away from the psychedelic swathes of summery lightness Never Been Wrong and the epilogue, beautifully plucked and pearly in the intimacy Pillow for a Cloudfanning out comfortably, just run Paper and Gibraltar to obliging and smoothly through what Pollen as a whole there is less sustainability than deserved.

As is so often the case Tennis however, it’s the individual instant hits that will remain outstanding anyway: Glorietta rumbles softly with acoustic guitar and Let’s Make a Mistake Tonight pumps softly without really developing compelling momentum, with latent funky licks, like a dream pop fantasy, in the Mythical Japanese Breakfast im Beach House served before the grandiose Pollen Song dances disarmingly with his seductive hook, runs unbreakable on heavy rotation: simply wonderful!

Pollen [Explicit] from tennis

