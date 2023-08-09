Tension and claims in the march for the 11-year-old girl who died after the motorcycle attack in Lanús

Relatives, friends, neighbors and teachers will mobilize this afternoon at 3:00 p.m. to demand security and justice for the murder of Morena Dominguezthe girl who was assaulted by motochorros in Lanús Oeste, when he arrived at school.

The concentration will be at 3:00 p.m. in the Plaza Gardenin front of the one that is the school where the victim attended, in San Vladimiro at 5500. The participants anticipate a mobilization to the 5th police station of Villa Diamante.

In a message that began to go viral among the residents of the area, the march will be focused on the request for justice for Morena but also demanding security in the area. Different news mobiles that are covering what happens in the place agree that robberies in the place are commonplace.

The 5th Villa Diamante police station is fenced off.

“Unfortunately today, because of insecurity, some criminals killed a 6th A girl from school 60. We want and ask all those who can support us to come together today at 3:00 p.m. in the Sadop square (Editor’s note: Plaza Giardino),” said the neighborhood statement.

Different neighbors are marching through the streets of Villa Diamante with banners and shouting “security” and “justice.”

In a climate of tension, residents of Lanús gathered in front of the police station where the detainees are, one of those arrested for the act, minors, and one of them confessed to having been part of the attack.

“The situation is a disaster. We are devastated, we do not give more, we are afraid. That is why we are here”said a neighbor in the place in dialogue with TN. “I don’t think anything will change, Morena is going to be the cover of the newspapers and on Monday everything remains the same,” he added with resignation.

“The saddest thing is that they already know who they are in the neighborhood and they are the same. They are creatures that are going to come out next week“said another neighbor.

Lanús: motorcycles killed an 11-year-old girl to steal her cell phone when she was going to school

This was the terrible case of Morena in Lanús

The victim was identified as morena rodriguez, who was about to enter School No. 60 “Almafuerte”, in Lanús Oeste. In that place, two criminals who were on board a motorcycle intercepted her, dragged her a few meters and two pineapples hit him in the stomach and on the head to steal your phone.

The sequence was recorded on a surveillance camera located in that area. The images show the moment in which the thieves approached her and took her cell phone. While that was happening, it is seen how they hit her on the head and then fled in the vehicle on the sidewalk.

Then, it is observed a sweeper who ran to help the girl, as well as a group of parents who had taken their children to school and the driver of a black car that passed by on the same street.

During the attack, Morena suffered a blow to the head when she fell and later decompensated. The school authorities called an ambulance, which – according to witnesses – took more than forty minutes to arrive. In addition, the police report indicated that the vehicle “arrived late.”

LT

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

