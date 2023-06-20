tension and mobilizations in the process of change

The Constituent Assembly of Jujuy The oath of the partial reform of the provincial Magna Carta is scheduled for today, promoted by the government of Gerardo Morales. However, this event takes place in a context of strong mobilizations led by native communities that maintained a cutoff on National Route 9 in Purmamarca, north of Jujuy.

Last night, Morales ratified article 67 of the constitutional reform, which prohibits blocking roads and streets, as well as the occupation of public buildings. In addition, he announced that he will request the reconsideration of articles 36 and 50, related to the rights of native peoples, to return to their old wording, acknowledging the existing doubts in indigenous communities.

The oath is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., at the Miter Theater in the City of San Salvador de Jujuy, according to official sources reported last week.

Morales defended the reform in a press conference, explaining the paragraphs of article 67 that make up the prohibition of blocking roads and streets, as well as the occupation of public buildings, emphasizing that these points will not be modified. He also rejected the idea that roadblocks are considered a legitimate form of protest.

Article 67, entitled “The right to social peace and peaceful democratic coexistence”, establishes thate The State must ensure that people exercise their rights without encroaching on the rights of others, and guarantees the free movement of people.

The approval of the constitutional reform has increased the protests in the streets, with demonstrations by teachers and other sectors of state workers demanding salary increases and rejecting the reform. Under the slogan “up with wages, down with reform”, there have been numerous marches.

The national deputy of Unión por La Patria, Juan Carlos Alderete, He alerted about the modifications to Jujuy’s Magna Carta, qualifying them as a test in case the government wins the national elections. He criticized the opposition, arguing that there are no significant differences between the political parties.

Given the lack of guarantees of the right to protest in Jujuy and the risk for those who demonstrate, the Human Rights Secretariat presented a collective and preventive habeas corpus. Political and human rights leaders have repudiated the repression and have denounced the actions of the security forces of the Morales government.

In response to the crackdown, the Confederation of Education Workers of the Argentine Republic (Ctera) called a national strike for Thursdaywith the adhesion of other unions and the Association of State Workers (ATE).





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

