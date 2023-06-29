Tension in France: the police murdered a teenager, which led to riots and the repudiation of Macron and Mbappé

In a trigger-happy episode, French police on Tuesday morning murdered a 17 year old teenager in the city of Nanterre. In reaction, a wave of demonstrations broke out in different parts of the country, culminating in riots, riots and dozens of arrests. President Emmanuel Macron and even the footballer Kylian Mbappe They repudiated the crime. Despite the government’s call for calm, the French people continue to demonstrate in the streets.

the death of the young Naelafter refusing to stop at a police control, shocked the country and was lamented or condemned by authorities, politicians and celebrities. The person responsible for shooting him at point blank range, a 38-year-old man, is in pre-trial detention in the framework of an investigation voluntary manslaughter committed by a public official, the prosecutor’s office said.

The 38-year-old responsible is in preventive detention for voluntary manslaughter. PHOTO: AFP

The riots will not soon find social peace, since Naël’s mother called a March for this Thursday at 2:00 p.m.taking as a meeting point a nearby place where the teenager was murdered. “It’s a riot for my son”said the woman through TikTok.

Security forces in France are often accused of excessive use of force, such as the chaotic Champions League final in 2022in which they repressed the English fans outside the Saint-Denis stadium, or in the protests this year against the unpopular pension reform which delays the retirement age.

Security forces in France are often accused of excessive use of force. PHOTO: AFP

In May, several countries expressed their concern to the United Nations about police violence in France, as well as racial discrimination, during the periodic review that countries in the region undergo every four years. HIM.

Naël’s murder

Nael, a french algerian 17 years old, was intercepted by a police control while driving through the area of ​​the train station and the Nelson Mandela square in the city of Nanterre. Two other people were also traveling in his car, a yellow Mercedes, one was arrested and later released and the other fled the scene.

Initially, police sources said that an agent opened fire when the driver of the vehicle tried to ram two members of the motorized police in Nanterre. However, a video published on social networks, which the press agency AFP verified, shows that an officer holds the driver at gunpoint and shoots him at point-blank range as he pulls away.

In addition, in the recording someone is heard warning: “You’re going to take a bullet to the head!”, although it is still not clear who said it. The young man’s escape culminated a few meters away, when the car ended up hitting a pole. The victim died shortly after after being shot at the chest.

Naël was a 17-year-old French Algerian. PHOTO: AFP

The death of the 17-year-old was pronounced at 9:15 local time, “after at least one gunshot wound” and despite the emergency medical interventionsaid the Nanterre prosecutor’s office. The prosecutor’s office ordered an autopsy and additional tests, including a toxicology report.

How the wave of riots broke out

The tragedy occurred on Tuesday morning. That same day, riots broke out in Nanterre, a municipality 11 kilometers west of Paris. That day the balance was 31 arrested, 24 police officers injured and more than 40 cars burnedaccording to the official balance.

On Tuesday night there were 31 detainees, 24 police officers injured and more than 40 cars burned. PHOTO: AFP

Despite the announced deployment of 2,000 riot police, on Wednesday night the mobilizations were repeated, which led to a dozen vehicles and urban furniture being burned in this city, where several barricades were also erected. The police practiced 77 arrests on this second night in Paris and the region.

On Wednesday night the police made 77 arrests of protesters. PHOTO: AFP

In addition, the riots spread to other areas of France such as Lyonin the east, in Toulouseto the southwest, and in Lilleto the north.

Macron and Mbappé repudiate police crime

“Nothing, nothing justifies the death of a young man”, the president, Emmanuel Macron, communicated from Marseille, and asked that the Justice examine this “inexcusable” fact. He also tweeted: “Our police and gendarmes are committed to protecting us and serve the Republic. I thank you every day for that. They do so within an ethical framework that must be respected”.

The government spokesman, Olivier Veranbefore launching a “call for calm in this very particular situation and one of very strong emotions”, he declared: “We understand the desire for a response and we want it to be given with total transparency”.

Macron asked that the Justice examine this “inexcusable” fact. PHOTO: AFP

French Prime Minister, Elisabeth BorneHe said he hoped that his “absolute demand for truth would allow appeasement to prevail over anger” and added: “The images suggest that the legal intervention framework” of the police was not respected.

Former senator and former leftist presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon he opined: “The death penalty no longer exists in France. No policeman has the right to kill, except in legitimate defense.”

The renowned soccer player Kylian Mbappé tweeted: “My France hurts.” PHOTO: AFP

For his part, the renowned footballer Kylian Mbappé tweeted: “my france hurts. An unacceptable situation. All my thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Naël, this little angel who left too soon. Mbappé had already testified in 2020 regarding the beating of a black music producer, Michel Zecler, by police officers in Paris.

These statements were criticized by one of the main police unions, Alliance, and by leaders of the extreme right. The union considered “inconceivable that the President of the Republic, like some political leaders, artists or others, mock the separation of powers and the independence of the Justice, condemning our colleagues before it pronounces itself.”

“The police kill”, a poster in the demonstrations that will continue this Thursday. PHOTO: AFP

In this sense, the former ultra-right presidential candidate, Marine Le Penof National Regrouping denounced an “irresponsible” reaction by President Emmanuel Macron.

On an intimate level, the mother of the murdered young man said: “I lost a 17-year-old boy, I was alone with him and they took my baby away. He was still a child he needed his mother“. His grandmother declared: “I am against the government. They killed my grandson, now I don’t care about anyone. They took my grandson from me, I will never forgive them in my life, never, never, never”.

