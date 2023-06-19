Tension in Jujuy: 16 people are still detained and there is repudiation of the “brutal repression”

A total of 16 people continue to be detained in Jujuy after violent police repression against the demonstrations that took place this weekend in Purmamarca. The residents rejected the recently approved constitutional reform, in a demonstration that left numerous people arrested and injured, and which continued this Sunday with the cutting of national highway 9 and 52 at the entrance to the town.

Seven men and one woman were released this Sunday night, while other 16 people remained detained in the penal units of the Alto Comedero neighborhood. Among the people who recovered their freedom are the journalist Camilo Haro Galli from Jujuy, the tourist from Buenos Aires Hernán Oviedo and the member of the municipal commission of El Moreno Santiago Lamas.

Javier Oscar Soriano, Juan Antonio Guanuco, Santos Simeon Maidana, Francisco Nicolas Martinez, Jaime Aldo Lamas, Enrique Elias Barrionuevo, Oscar Gaston Alancay and Marcelo Antonio Flores are still detained in the penitentiary tonight. In the Women’s penal were accommodated Cintia Gabriela Guari, Yamila Edith Castillo, Aldana Silvina Castillo, Maria Fabiola Suarez, Karen Ayme Valdiviezo, Vanesa Alejandra Vargas, Isabel Cruz and Candida Sabina Lopez.

The detainees -who came to be 40- were accused by article 194 of the Penal Code which establishes the prohibition of cuts of communication routes, with a maximum of three years and a minimum of three months in prison.

“We were not asking for work or money, none of that, we were just asking that they respect our rights that correspond to us as indigenous communities. We want to enforce our rights,” said Carmen Benicio, a resident of the Quebraleña community, who was detained on Saturday and released this Sunday. She commented that when she was arrested and taken to the prison “I was trembling with fear, I had a very bad time all day. I had never entered a place like this.”

The repression in Jujuy

The demonstrations against the reform, which was partially approved on Friday morning, took place in different towns in Jujuy, but Those who were demonstrating in Purmamarca affirm that they have been repressed by the police on four occasions. The first of the advances of the police was recorded at dawn on Saturday.

The second took place in the middle of the afternoon, which was the most violent due to the large number of injuries and at least 40 detainees during the repression, while the third advance took place shortly after 7:00 p.m. The last one was after 10 p.m., when police officers tried to clear the roadblock, although they failed to meet their goal.

This Sunday, the police officers mobilized again towards the place to avoid blocking the routes.

“This was a war. It was a firing squad. They immediately started shooting. We were playing music and singing and they started using rubber bullets, gas, women who were kneeling on the floor,” described one of the protesters in dialogue with the portal The Jujuy submarine.

The Constituent Convention of Jujuy approved in the early hours of Friday the partial reform of the provincial Constitution with the support of the ruling party and the Justicialista Front. The regulations include the “prohibition of roadblocks” during protests, demonstrations that limit free movement or the occupation of public buildings. It also deprives the native communities of their lands, they denounce.

The roadblocks were replicated in the towns of La Quiaca, Abra Pampa, Humahuaca, Tilcara, Purmamarca, San Salvador de Jujuy, Fraile Pintado and Ledesma with a large number of people in all cases.

From the Jujuy government they affirmed that there was no such repression and sentenced: “It is Kirchnerism that put together a campaign.”

National government, unions and social organizations criticize the repression in Jujuy

The Secretary of Human Rights of the national Government, Horacio Pietragalla Corti, and officials from the Ministry of Social Development traveled to Jujuy to provide assistance to those affected, including the detainees.

The Minister of Public Works, Gabriel Katopodis, repudiated the “brutal repression” of the Government of Jujuy “to those who demonstrate peacefully” in the streets and routes.

“We repudiate the brutal repression of the government of @GerardoMorales to those who demonstrate peacefully. Thousands of people who protest in the streets and roads are beaten to death and detained by the security forces of the province,” he warned in a Twitter post.

The former mayor of San Martín pointed out that “neither Jujuy nor Argentina should support this type of decision that curtails basic constitutional rights.”

“We are never going to agree with that country model that they are trying to impose. Once again they fully demonstrate how they govern and how they would govern if they came to power. It is not with more repression and rubber bullets, it is with dialogue, agreements and consensus that Argentina it will be fairer and more developed”, closed Katopodis.

Quickly, The president of Jujuy and president of the national UCR denied that the mobilizations are peacefulhighlighting the criminal records of some protesters who were identified at the protest.

“Mr. Minister of the Frente de Todos government, @gkatopodis, do you think this is peaceful? Look at some background of the peaceful protesters, stop fucking around!” the radical lashed out.

“No to the violence generated by the Frente de Todos, Kirchnerismo, La Cámpora, the Left and the piquetero organizations financed by the national government!”, he pointed out.

Morales gave as an example the violence in the province of Chaco by the social organization of the Sena clan, which came to the fore on the public agenda after the disappearance of Cecilia Strzyzowski in an alleged case of femicide.

“What is your opinion regarding this situation that is shocking the entire country? A disappearance at the hands of a Parallel State that we also had to endure in the province of Jujuy, that of Milagro Sala. Banked by the national government, as you are banking more than 50 thousand plans in Jujuy, encouraging violence from the National Government itself,” he said.

Morales warned that “yesterday there were Nation human rights lawyers encouraging roadblocks in Jujuy.” What are they doing that they are not in Chaco? What are you doing, minister, that you don’t go to the Chaco to see how rights are violated through a parallel State financed by yourselves?” He lashed out.

“The police used repressive mechanisms that leave no possibility of reaction because it goes against the nerve centers, causing very serious injuries. The loss of an organ is a very serious injury,” said lawyer Alejandro Cejas, who represents the Purmamarca journalist Camilo Galli and the Buenos Aires native Hernán Oviedo.

“There was a young man who lost an eye and was hospitalized in Maimará and another woman has pellets in her face, in her mouth and in her eye, but they could not be referred in the ambulance since only this was available to police officers” , denounced.

“Rubber bullets, even though they are made of rubber, you cannot do (shoot) them in the face. What they are doing legally is crazy”he added.

Another lawyer, Lucio Plaza, explained that his defendant “I was pretty beaten up and scared“He was not even demonstrating at that moment because he was eating, but they pointed him out as an infiltrator and took him away,” he said.

The lawyers They questioned that “they have not followed the protocols nor the regulations established by the criminal procedure code”. The accusation against the detainees is by article 194 of the Penal Code that establishes the prohibition of cuts of communication routes, a crime punishable with between three months and three years in prison.

He President of the Human Rights Commission of Jujuy, Carlos ‘Perro’ Santillándenounced that “the forces have acted ferociously against the people of Jujuy, for which we hold Governor Morales responsible for the blood spilled and for any other outrage that he continued to carry out against the people.”

For her part, the head of the Left Front Natalia Morales, who was also arrested and later released, highlighted the “enormous resistance of indigenous women and the native peoples of Jujuy in Purmamarca after the repression.”

“Indigenous communities are standing up in defense of their territories, water and against looting. They know that the reform affects their rights“, argued.ds

