Tension in La Banda over a man who threatened several merchants with a machete

Tension in La Banda over a man who threatened several merchants with a machete

16/04/2023 – 10:19

The event was recorded at noon yesterday, when personnel from the Prevention Division of the Department of Citizen Security No. 4 attended the call of a neighbor of the Bajo de Vertiz neighborhood, a circumstance in which the employee of a neighborhood store reported that minutes before, an acquaintance from the area had entered the premises brandishing a machete to demand money from him and when he saw the closeness of the uniformed men he fled.

His escape attempt was thwarted.since the uniformed officers caught up with her a few meters away, moments in which another merchant from the area approached and reported that minutes before she had carried out exactly the same maneuver in his place from where he took alcoholic beverages.

Transferred to the base of community police station No. 13, he was identified with the age of 39 yearsreporting news to the prosecutor on duty Dr. Cecilia Guido who ordered that he be housed in that unit for the alleged crime of qualified threats.

