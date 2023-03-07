An American passenger aboard a United airline flight was arrested for allegedly try to open the emergency exit of the plane and injure a flight attendant with a metal spoonprosecutors reported Monday.

Francisco Severo Torres33, was arrested Sunday when the plane landed at Boston’s Logan International Airport after departing Los Angeles, the Massachusetts attorney general’s office said.

The man, born in Loeminster, Massachusetts, was charged with attempted interference with a flight crew using a dangerous weaponaccording to the statement.

According to prosecutors, the crew noticed that one of the emergency exit doors had been unlocked about 45 minutes before landing in Bostonthe agency reported AFP.

Flight assistants they confronted Torres, who was seen near the gate, and they notified the captain. “They believed that Torres implied a threat to the aircraftthey said.

Right after, Torres allegedly attacked a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon “in the neck area on three occasions“Reviewed the attorney general’s office.

The passengers shot down the attacker in mid-flight

“The passengers knocked Torres down and he was subdued with the help of the crew.”he added.

In a statement, United airlines reported that “no serious injuries were reported“.

“We have zero tolerance for any form of violence on our flights, and this customer will be banned from flying United pending an investigation,” the airline said.

If found guilty, Torres could face a life sentence.

ED