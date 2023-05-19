Tension in the Vatican: a car broke into full speed and the guards fired to stop it

The Gendarmerie of Vatican detained a man in his 40s “in a state severe psychophysical disturbance“who skipped security checks with his car.

As reported by the Vatican press office in a statement, the driver, who will go to court this Friday, “He is currently in a detention cell in the new premises of the Gendarmerie Headquarters”.

The incident occurred after 8:00 p.m. when a car arrived at full speed at the door of Santa Ana in the Vaticanone of the accesses to the small State from the city of rome.

Ignoring the instructions given to him by the Pontifical Swiss Guard Corps, which prevented him from entering the State without the relevant authorizations, he temporarily left the entrance and, after making a maneuver came back at high speedforcing the two control gates of the Swiss Guard and the Vatican City State Gendarmerie Corps.

As detailed in the statement “in an attempt to stop the car, the Gendarmerie inspector, who was guarding the door at the time, fired a pistol in the direction of the vehicle’s front tires. Although he caught up with the vehicle on the left front wing, the car continued on its way.“.

The driver was going through a picture of “serious psychophysical disturbance”

The Vatican has reported that the alarm code was spread rapidly over the radio, so the guard “was able to close the door of the Mint in timewhich allows access to the rear of the Basilica of San Pedro, the Vatican gardens and the Plaza de Santa Marta”. Meanwhile, the driver arrived at the Patio de San Dámaso, where the heads of State and Government usually arrive, and He got out of the vehicle and was arrested shortly after by agents of the Vatican Gendarmerie.

“The man, in his 40s, was immediately examined by doctors from the Vatican City State Health and Hygiene Directorate, who found that he was in a serious state of psychophysical disturbance,” the statement detailed.

