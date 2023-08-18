Tensions Rise in ‘Los 50’ Reality Show as Fernanda de la Mora is Eliminated

Tension rises in ‘Los 50’ reality show as controversies surface at the Zotoluca farm in Mexico, where the competition is being filmed. In the latest episode, Fernanda de la Mora was eliminated, leaving the audience shocked. However, Potro Caballero managed to secure his spot in the competition by defeating Lorenzo Méndez in a challenging tower-building contest.

In the days leading up to the elimination, Potro Caballero faced difficulties after clashing with fellow contestants Isa Castro, Manelyk Gonzalez, and Dania Mendez, leading to heated arguments. Despite the challenges, Potro Caballero expressed his determination and thrill upon entering the room, sharing, “Few times in my life have I felt this emotion, this desire to show them what I am made of.” He further added, “I felt like a gladiator. I am the hero of the moment, my vote can change things.”

The eliminated contestants were determined based on the votes cast by the remaining participants. The group of contestants at risk included Manelyk Gonzalez, Fernanda de la Mora, Lorenzo Méndez, Isa Castro, and Rey Grupero. In a surprising turn of events, the votes resulted in a tie. However, with 20 votes, Isa Castro emerged as the player who would remain on ‘Los 50.’ This marked the second time Isa received a significant number of votes, indicating her popularity among the contestants. Lorenzo Méndez also received an equal number of votes, expressing gratitude for the love he had garnered from his fellow participants.

Rey Grupero was also saved from elimination, securing a few more days on the show. Ultimately, the elimination round came down to Manelyk González and Fernanda de la Mora. It was Fernanda de la Mora who was ultimately eliminated from the Telemundo reality show. Despite her departure, she remained calm, stating, “I feel at peace with what I gave, with what I did.” Her exit was celebrated by Manelyk González, who considered it a triumph for her plan.

With Fernanda de la Mora’s elimination, the number of participants in ‘Los 50′ reduces to 24, less than half of the original group. The competition continues to hold audiences’ attention with its intense challenges and increasing tensions among the remaining contestants.