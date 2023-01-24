Teresa Teng’s virtual person “appeared” in the Beijing Spring Festival Gala and Wang Xinling duet “I only care about you”

The 2023 Beijing Radio and Television Spring Festival Gala will be broadcast on the first night of the Lunar New Year. It won the CSM35 city and provincial satellite TV ratings champion at the same time, setting a “tenth consecutive championship”, with a ratings of 3.53% and a market share of 17.68%.

On the Beijing TV Spring Festival Gala,The “mysterious guest” virtual Teresa Teng made an airborne debut and sang “I Only Care About You” with Wang Xinling and Han Xue across the air.

#实书丽丽君#, #邓丽君王心玲汉雪同台音唱# and other topics have rushed to the top of the Weibo hot search and Douyin hot list.

Some netizens said: “It’s almost impossible to tell the truth from the fake. The current technology is really powerful. The virtual Teresa Teng “tricked” my mother, and asked me, is this a real person?”

It is understood that the construction of the virtual Teresa Teng took about six weeks by many artists of the Digital Domain.In addition, he also participated in the creation of the admirable visual effects in the performance, and the core links involved include lighting, special effects and pre-synthesis.